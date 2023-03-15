Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Reunites with Security Guard from Viral Video

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe reunited with a security guard named Rachel who appeared in a viral video in which she initially denied the singer entry onto the stage at the 2022 Bloodstock festival. With Lamb of God back on tour in England, Blythe gave her a great big hug and the band shared the moment on Twitter.

In last year’s video, Rachel blocks Blythe with her arm as he walks up to the stage and tells her he doesn’t have his credentials. He then explains that he’s the singer in the band, and she lets him through while apologizing for the inconvenience. Blythe then tells her, “Don’t be sorry. You’re doing your job. I like you!”

The moment has more than 9 million views on the Bloodstock TikTok channel, and millions more views via various YouTube and Facebook posts. It was even one of Heavy Consequence‘s most popular Facebook posts of last year.

Advertisement

On Tuesday (March 14th), Lamb of God shared the photo of the reunion alongside the viral video (see below), with the caption, “Look who we ran into in Bristol! Rachel from @BLOODSTOCKFEST.”

Lamb of God, who were named Consequence‘s 2022 Heavy Band of the Year, will wrap up their current UK/European tour on March 21st show in London. The band will then play a run of South American shows before supporting Pantera on a summer North American tour. Tickets to Lamb of God’s upcoming shows are available here.

See the reunion pic below, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s 2022 video interview with Randy Blythe.