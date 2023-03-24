Lana Del Rey Shares New Album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd: Stream

Lana Del Rey’s new album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd is out now via Interscope and Polydor Records. Stream it below

First announced last December, the album is Del Rey’s ninth full-length offering, and first since she dropped two records in 2021, Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters. Returning to a sound and vibe more akin to her earlier work — particularly 2019’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! — Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd is another vehicle for the 37-year-old’s signature neo-Americana storytelling.

Produced by Jack Antonoff alongside Mike Hermosa, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji, the album features more collaborations than a typical Del Rey release. Antonoff’s band Bleachers, Father John Misty, Jon Batiste, Tommy Genesis, and celebrity pastor Judah Smith all make appearances.

In her review, Consequence’s Mary Siroky writes: “Ultimately, for another sonically cohesive record, the thread that ties this package together is the exploration of American melancholia. Nobody does it better than Lana Del Rey; her blend of hyper-specific details of crossroads and names with abstract, winding storytelling taps into the milieu of the modern United States with a clarity and, perhaps more importantly, a distinct style that is hard to outdo.”

In support of the album, Del Rey has joined the lineup for several music festivals, like Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Glastonbury, and Festival D’été de Québec. Her father, Rob Grant, has also announced his debut album, Lost at Sea, which is due this June and will feature his daughter.

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd Artwork:

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd Tracklist:

01. The Grants

02. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

03. Sweet

04. A&W

05. Judah Smith Interlude

06. Candy Necklace

07. Jon Batiste Interlude

08. Kintsugi

09. Fingertips

10. Paris, Texas

11. Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing

12. Let the Light In (fear. Father John Misty)

13. Margaret (feat. Bleachers)

14. Fishtail

15. Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)

16. Taco Truck x VB