Lana Del Rey Gets Sentimental About Family on New Song “The Grants”: Stream

There's an apparent reference to her late uncle

Lana Del Rey The Grants new song stream
Lana Del Rey, photo by Philip Cosores
March 14, 2023 | 2:57pm ET

    Lana Del Rey has shared “The Grants,” the latest single from her upcoming ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

    On the track, Del Rey (born Elizabeth Grant) appears to pay tribute to the memory of her late uncle David Grant, who died in 2016 while climbing the Rocky Mountains. “I’m gonna take mine of you with me,” Del Rey sings. “Like ‘Rocky Mountain High’/ The way John Denver sings.”

    “The Grants” was co-written with Mike Hermosa and features backing vocals from singers Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard, and Shikena Jones, who all appeared in the 2013 music documentary 20 Feet from Stardom.

    Listen to Lana Del Rey’s new song “The Grants” below.

    The single follows the album’s title track and the seven-minute epic “A&W,” the latter of which we named Song of the Week. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out on March 24th, and pre-orders are ongoing. Later this year, she’ll co-headline Brazil’s MITA Music Festival and make appearances at Outside Lands and Glastonbury.

    Del Rey’s father, Rob Grant, will release an album of his own on June 9th called Lost at Sea, which will feature his famed daughter on two tracks.

