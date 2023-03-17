Lance Reddick, The Wire and John Wick Actor, Dead at 60

Lance Reddick, best known for his roles in HBO’s The Wire and the John Wick franchise, has died at the age of 60.

According to a report from TMZ, Reddick’s body was found at his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning. Per Deadline, his publicist confirmed the news and revealed he died of natural causes.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 7th, 1962, Reddick first studied classical music composition at the University of Rochester before graduating from the Yale School of Drama in 1994 with a Master of Fine Arts. After making cameos on shows like New York Undercover and The West Wing, he earned recurring roles on the HBO series Oz and Law & Order: SVU.

But it was Reddick’s portrayal of the Baltimore Police Department lieutenant Cedric Daniels on 2002’s The Wire that served as his true breakthrough. After starring on all five seasons of the show, the actor followed up with a four-episode arc on Season 4 of Lost and a starring role as Homeland Security agent Phillip Broyles on J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi series Fringe, which ran from 2008 through 2013.

On the small screen, Reddick continued his success with cameos on American Horror Story: Coven and The Blacklist, as well as a starring role on Bosch, but his unexpected next big turn was in 2014’s John Wick, in which he played Charon, the loyal concierge at The Continental. As the franchise expanded, the character took on a greater role — even participating in the action in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

The latest installment in the series, John Wick Chapter 4, is out next Friday, March 24th. He’ll also be making a posthumous appearance in the franchise spinoff Ballerina.

Reddick’s legacy also includes his voice roles as Commander Zavala in the Destiny games, Martin Hatch in Quantum Break, and Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

Revisit Reddick’s 2022 appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, where he discussed his transition from The Wire to taking on more comedic roles in the later years of his career.