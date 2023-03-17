Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lance Reddick, The Wire and John Wick Actor, Dead at 60

The 60-year-old actor is believed to have died from natural causes

Advertisement
Lance Reddick dead obituary 60 years old the wire john wick
Lance Reddick in John Wick ((Summit Entertainment)
Follow
March 17, 2023 | 3:07pm ET

    Lance Reddick, best known for his roles in HBO’s The Wire and the John Wick franchise, has died at the age of 60.

    According to a report from TMZ, Reddick’s body was found at his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning. Per Deadline, his publicist confirmed the news and revealed he died of natural causes.

    Born in Baltimore, Maryland on June 7th, 1962, Reddick first studied classical music composition at the University of Rochester before graduating from the Yale School of Drama in 1994 with a Master of Fine Arts. After making cameos on shows like New York Undercover and The West Wing, he earned recurring roles on the HBO series Oz and Law & Order: SVU.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But it was Reddick’s portrayal of the Baltimore Police Department lieutenant Cedric Daniels on 2002’s The Wire that served as his true breakthrough. After starring on all five seasons of the show, the actor followed up with a four-episode arc on Season 4 of Lost and a starring role as Homeland Security agent Phillip Broyles on J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi series Fringe, which ran from 2008 through 2013.

    On the small screen, Reddick continued his success with cameos on American Horror Story: Coven and The Blacklist, as well as a starring role on Bosch, but his unexpected next big turn was in 2014’s John Wick, in which he played Charon, the loyal concierge at The Continental. As the franchise expanded, the character took on a greater role — even participating in the action in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

    The latest installment in the series, John Wick Chapter 4, is out next Friday, March 24th. He’ll also be making a posthumous appearance in the franchise spinoff Ballerina.

    Advertisement

    Reddick’s legacy also includes his voice roles as Commander Zavala in the Destiny games, Martin Hatch in Quantum Break, and Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

    Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

    Revisit Reddick’s 2022 appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, where he discussed his transition from The Wire to taking on more comedic roles in the later years of his career.

    Advertisement

     

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Sam Neill diagnosed with cancer

Sam Neill in Remission After Being Diagnosed with Blood Cancer

March 17, 2023

Joy Ride red band trailer Stephanie Hsu watch

Stephanie Hsu Sticks Bags of Coke Up Her [CENSORED] in Joy Ride Trailer: Watch

March 17, 2023

avatar 3 disney+ series james cameron nine-hour extended cut

Nine-Hour Cut of Avatar 3 Being Turned into Disney+ Series: Report

March 17, 2023

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth

Denzel Washington to Star in Gladiator Sequel

March 17, 2023

Noah Jupe The Magician’s Elephant podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Noah Jupe on The Magician’s Elephant, Dreamin’ Wild, and Listening to Fred Again..

March 17, 2023

Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal

Barry Keoghan Joins Ridley Scott's Gladiator Sequel

March 16, 2023

willem-dafoe-inside-2

Willem Dafoe on the Search for Roles That Will “Transform Me”

March 16, 2023

sam raimi hated evil dead title

Sam Raimi Initially Hated the Title for Evil Dead: "It Was So Stupid"

March 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lance Reddick, The Wire and John Wick Actor, Dead at 60

Menu Shop Search Newsletter