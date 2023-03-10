A Last of Us Fan Recreated Bill’s Town in The Sims 4: Watch

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 3, “Long, Long Time.”]

It was inevitable HBO’s hit series The Last of Us would make its crossover (back) into the video game world, and one fan went next level by building their own interpretation of Bill’s town from Episode 3 in The Sims 4.

Sims 4 builder Isambardy shared their painstakingly detailed recreation on YouTube earlier this week, walking fans through the process of making the deserted town of Lincoln, Massachusetts in a lot that comes with the game’s Cottage Living expansion. Starting with Bill’s house (which he later shares with Frank), Isambardy went as far as building the church and the town’s fortified perimeter, which becomes a talking point when Bill meets Joel.

Watch Isambardy’s walkthrough of their Last of Us build in The Sims 4 below.

Episode 3 of The Last of Us is largely a bottle episode in which viewers are introduced to Bill (Nick Offerman), a survivalist who was well-equipped to live a comfortable life on his own even before the Cordyceps apocalypse. One day, he unexpectedly finds purpose in his life when a traveler named Frank (Murray Bartlett) gets caught in one of his traps. They fall in love and grow old together before eventually choosing to leave the world on their own terms.

