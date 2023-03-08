Menu
LEGO Introduces Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Sets with Buildable Dinosaur Poop

Hold on to your butts

LEGO Jurassic Park T rex Raptor Attack 30th anniversary set
Jurassic Park Visitor Center: T. rex and Raptor Attack set (LEGO)
March 8, 2023 | 1:41pm ET

    Hold on to your butts: LEGO has announced five new Jurassic Park sets to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic film. Featuring some of the most memorable scenes from the movie, one of them even has buildable poop.

    The sets include the T. rex and the Raptor’s attack on the visitor center, the escape of a Raptor from its pen, and a sick Triceratops with the aforementioned toxic poop, as well as the Dilophosaurus ambush of Dennis Nedry and the breathtaking encounter with a Brachiosaurus. Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, John Hammond, Dr. Ian Malcolm, and Nedry mini-figures are included in select sets.

    See photos of the new Jurassic Park 30th anniversary LEGO sets below. Ranging from $19.99 for the Dilophosaurus ambush set to $129.99 for the T. rex and Raptor attack, all five will be out on June 1st. The latter set is currently available for pre-order here.

    The latest movie in the Jurassic Park franchise was last year’s Jurassic World Dominion, which saw the return of original actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and more. Dominion director Colin Trevorrow later admitted there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park movie.

LEGO Introduces Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Sets with Buildable Dinosaur Poop

