Liam Gallagher Says Noel “Potato” Gallagher Has Damaged the “Oasis Brand”

We're no closer to an Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher (photo by Philip Cosores) and Noel Gallagher (photo by Mitch Ikeda)
March 23, 2023 | 9:20am ET

    Liam Gallagher is back to calling Noel Gallagher a potato, so we’ve taken another 10 steps back in the Oasis reunion journey. The artist took to Twitter to declare his older brother “has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand,” once again throwing the idea of reconciliation into the other musician’s court.

    “Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG x,” Gallagher tweeted. The post seems to be in response to a recent Noel interview in which the Oasis guitarist said a reunion was up to Liam. “He should get his people to call my people,” Noel said. “They know who they are, they know where we are. Stop talking on the fucking Internet, and let’s see what you’ve got to say.”

    When asked if Noel was serious that a reunion was really only “a matter of a phone call,” the elder Gallagher said “you would think,” but declared that “[Liam] won’t call.”

    Chatting with fans online, Liam refused to contact Noel’s “people,” calling them “cowboys” and “yes men.” It’s the latest in a years-long battle of the egos between the Oasis singer and guitarist; each artist has spoken about wanting to reunite the band at various points since they broke up in 2009, but they’ve never really spoken to each other about it. Instead, they yell into the internet ether, relying on other people to relay their messages to each other. Clearly, their communication skills don’t stand up to their songwriting merits, which is likely why they ceased working together in the first place. Check out their latest back-and-forth below.

    Liam Gallagher’s last solo album was 2022’s C’MON YOU KNOWwhile Noel Gallagher is gearing up to release the High Flying Birds album Council Skies

