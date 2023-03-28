Menu
Life is Beautiful 2023 Lineup Led by Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, Odesza, & More

10th anniversary of the Vegas festival will also feature The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The 1975, and Rina Sawayama

life is beautiful 2023 lineup kendrick lamar odesza the killers flume
Odesza (photo by Philip Cosores), The Killers (photo by Danny Clinch), Kendrick Lamar (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images), and Flume (photo by Nick Green)
March 28, 2023 | 1:01pm ET

    Life is Beautiful has announced the lineup for its 2023 installment, headlined by Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, Odesza, and Flume. The music and arts festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Downtown Las Vegas from September 22nd through September 24th.

    Other notable acts include The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The 1975, Rina Sawayama, Kim Petras, and Khalid, as well as Nelly, Omar Apollo, The Wombats, Jockstrap, Biig Piig, Baby Tate, RAYE, Babytron, Cigarettes After Sex, BLXST, Bebe Rexha, Yung Gravy, CHIKA, and many more.

    Tickets for Life is Beautiful go on sale Thursday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. PT and start at $380 for General Admission. Grab yours via the festival’s website.

    “This year’s lineup is a reflection of the ten years we’ve spent striving to give fans incredible experiences, centered around a weekend of revelry in Las Vegas,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Director of Music, Programming & Development for Life is Beautiful in a statement. “They asked, and we listened! Our fans are the heartbeat of this festival, and it’s our intention to deliver a festival that is a true representation of their interests.”

    For attendees who want to take a breather from music, there will also be performances and appearances from Vegas mainstays like Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez, Magic Mike Live, Piff the Magic Dragon, and Tape Face. Art collective Meow Wolf are also making their return.

    Life is Beautiful 2023 lineup poster

