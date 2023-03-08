Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Liily on Post Punk, Performance Art, and Meeting David Byrne at Miley Cyrus’ NYE Special

Dylan Nash and Maxx Morando talk “Applause" and their new album

Advertisement
Liily applause podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Liily, photo by Athena Merry
Consequence Staff
March 8, 2023 | 12:20pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Liily’s Dylan Nash and Maxx Morando join Kyle Meredith to talk about their latest single, “Applause,” and the band’s upcoming album.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The frontman and drummer tell us about resetting their sound while still discovering who they are, writing about people’s reactions to performance art, and heading in a more angular direction. They also discuss how post-punk is having its moment and their upcoming tour with FIDLAR.(Get tickets via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program!)

    We also get to hear about playing their latest single “Applause” on Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve TV special, as well as meeting David Byrne and SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy backstage.

    Listen to Liily chat about “Applause” and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Matt Barr Walker Independence Kyle Meredith Podcast Interview

Matt Barr on Walker: Independence, Being Mentored by Kevin Costner, and Being a Fan of Chris Stapleton

March 6, 2023

Hilary duff how I met your father podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Hilary Duff on Hanging with Meghan Trainor and Neil Patrick Harris on How I Met Your Father

March 3, 2023

Nanna how to start a garden interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Of Monsters and Men’s Nanna on Godzilla Movies, Aaron Dessner, and Freezing Her Buns on a Glacier

March 1, 2023

Ken Marino Party Down podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Ken Marino on Party Down's Return and What It Would Take to Bring Back The State

February 27, 2023

Adam Lambert high drama queen podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Adam Lambert on Covering Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey, Plus the Future of Queen

February 25, 2023

nat wolff the consultant interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Nat Wolff on Working with Christoph Waltz on The Consultant, and New Music with Alex Wolff

February 24, 2023

you me at six truth decay podcast interview Kyle Meredith with

You Me at Six’s Josh Franceschi on the Resurgence of the Pop-Punk Scene and Soundtracking The Vampire Diaries

February 20, 2023

Billy Crudup hello tomorrow Apple TV+ podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Billy Crudup on the Retro-futurism of Hello Tomorrow! and Music of the 1950s

February 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Liily on Post Punk, Performance Art, and Meeting David Byrne at Miley Cyrus' NYE Special

Menu Shop Search Newsletter