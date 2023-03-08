Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Liily’s Dylan Nash and Maxx Morando join Kyle Meredith to talk about their latest single, “Applause,” and the band’s upcoming album.

The frontman and drummer tell us about resetting their sound while still discovering who they are, writing about people’s reactions to performance art, and heading in a more angular direction. They also discuss how post-punk is having its moment and their upcoming tour with FIDLAR.(Get tickets via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program!)

We also get to hear about playing their latest single “Applause” on Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve TV special, as well as meeting David Byrne and SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy backstage.

Listen to Liily chat about "Applause" and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.