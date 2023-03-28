Menu
Lil Uzi Vert Dances Their Way Through “Just Wanna Rock” on Fallon: Watch

An energetic performance of the Philly rapper's Top 10 hit

Lil Uzi Vert Just Wanna Rock Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon performance watch
Lil Uzi Vert on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC
March 28, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    Lil Uzi Vert appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonripping through their Top 10 hit “Just Wanna Rock” for the late night program’s studio audience on Monday, March 27th. Watch the replay below.

    Uzi’s performance took place on a small, circular stage, where they were surrounded by a tightly packed group of backup dancers who helped bring the Jersey club smash to life. At first, the Philly native did an enthusiastic two-step while performing the uptempo track, but then they properly joined in on the fun and stole the show by demonstrating how to do the song’s accompanying TikTok dance challenge.

    “Just Wanna Rock” was our Rap Song of the Week back in October. Before that, Uzi’s last release was July’s Red & White EP, which they dropped after subtly changing their pronouns. Last year also saw the rapper make appearances on Pusha T’s “Scrape It Off” from It’s Almost Dry and Mura Masa’s “Bbycakes” alongside PinkPantheress and Shygirl.

    Up next, Uzi will be making festival appearances at Something in the Water, The Roots Picnic, Governors Ball, and more. Pick up your last-minute passes via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

