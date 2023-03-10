Menu
Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Releases New Single “In My Head”: Stream

The song appears in the just-released movie Scream VI

Mike Shinoda new single In My Head
Mike Shinoda, photo by Frank Maddocks
March 10, 2023 | 10:29am ET

    Linkin Park co-vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda has unveiled a new single called “In My Head,” featuring Arizona alt-pop singer Kailee Morgue. The song appears in the sixth installment of the famed Scream franchise, Scream VI, which just hit theaters today (March 10th).

    The tune plays during the opening scene and second end title of Scream VI. Shinoda also co-wrote and produced Demi Lovato’s “Still Alive,” which also appears in the movie.

    The new song comes just as Linkin Park are set to release Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition on April 7. The collection features the previously unreleased single “Lost,” which is currently No. 2 at both alternative and mainstream rock radio, and marks the band’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 in six years.

    “I love that this moment is both a look backward and a look forward, releasing an Anniversary retrospective of Meteora and brand-new music at the same time,” Shinoda said in a statement.

    He continued, “My whole career, I’ve jumped from Linkin Park to solo stuff to working with others, and it feels great to dive back into that rhythm. Plus, having both ‘In My Head’ and Demi Lovato’s ‘Still Alive’ in the new Scream VI film is a huge thrill.”

    Stream “In My Head” and the Demi Lovato song “Still Alive” (co-written by Shinoda) below.

    Mike Shinoda single art

