Linkin Park Unveil Second Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song “Fighting Myself”: Stream

The track appears on the upcoming reissue of the band's multiplatinum 2003 album

linkin park lost
Linkin Park, photo by James Minchin
March 24, 2023 | 10:41am ET

    Linkin Park’s sophomore album, Meteora, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday (March 25). In honor of the milestone, the band is gearing up to release a 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of the multiplatinum effort. Now, Linkin Park have debuted a second previously unreleased song from those sessions, “Fighting Myself.”

    “Fighting Myself” follows “Lost,” which the band released in February. While “Lost” highlights the late Chester Bennington’s melodic vocals, “Fighting Myself” sees Mike Shinoda rapping the verses and Bennington coming in on the chorus to plead, “Fighting myself, I always lose.”

    “Lost” recently went to No. 1 on the rock and alternative radio charts. Time will tell if “Fighting Myself” sees the same trajectory.

    The 20th anniversary reissue of Meteora will hit stores on April 7 in a variety of packages, including a limited-edition super deluxe box set, a vinyl box set, a deluxe 3-CD version, and as a digital download. To pre-order the collection, head to Linkin Park’s webstore.

    Take a listen to “Fighting Myself” below.

Linkin Park Unveil Second Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song "Fighting Myself": Stream

