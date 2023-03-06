Lionel Richie Announces North American Tour with Earth Wind & Fire

Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire will have fans dancing all night long this summer. The two acts are teaming up “Sing A Song All Night Long tour,” a 20-city North American trek that’s set to kick off in August.

A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Friday, March 10th (use access code OPENER), ahead of a public on-sale on Monday, March 13th via Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Richie also has a number of UK and European shows on his tour docket; get tickets to those dates here.

Last year, Richie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was honored with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress. The accolades don’t end there, however: he also claims one of music’s most dazzling mustaches.

In recent months, Earth Wind & Fire saw the passing of two longtime members: saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk died in April 2022, and drummer Fred White lost his life in January 2023. The group’s current lineup consists of Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson, along with B. David Whitworth, Myron McKinley, John Paris, Philip Bailey, Jr., Morris O’Connor, and Serg Dimitrijevic.

Lionel Richie 2023 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Belfast, IE @ Belsonic, Ormeau Park

06/04 – Dublin, IE @ St Annes Park

06/07 – St Austell, UK @ Eden Sessions, Eden Project

06/10 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Club, Childerley Orchard

06/11 – Taunton, UK @ Cooper Associates County Ground, Somerset CCC

06/14 – Oxford, UK @ Nocturne Live, Blenheim Palace

06/15 – Oxford, UK @ Nocturne Live, Blenheim Palace

06/18 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark Live

06/21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Brita Arena

06/22 – Monchengladbach, DE @ Sparkassen Park

06/25 – Clam, AT @ Clam Live, Clam Castle

06/27 – Romsey, Southampton, UK @ Broadlands

06/30 – Chepstow, UK @ Chepstow Racecourse

07/01 – Lytham St Annes, UK @ Lytham Festival

07/03 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival, Stravinski Hall

07/06 – Marbella, ES @ Starlite

07/08 – Cascais, PT @ CoolJazz

08/04 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

08/09 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^

08/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

08/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/19 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena ^

08/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

08/25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena ^

08/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^

08/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

09/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

09/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

09/05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

09/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

09/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^

^ = w/ Earth Wind & Fire

