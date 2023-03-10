Menu
Lizzo Assists a Fan’s Marriage Proposal During Glasgow Show: Watch

"For the love of god, just say yes!"

Lizzo, photo by Kris Lori
March 10, 2023 | 3:04pm ET

    Here’s a story someone’s future kids will love: Lizzo helped a pair of fans get engaged in the middle of her sold-out show in Glasgow.

    Performing to a packed crowd at the OVO Hydro, Lizzo saw a fan in the front row holding up their phone with a message written in bold text: “Ask my brother’s boyfriend to marry him.”

    The brother in question, Grant, passed his phone up to Lizzo while his boyfriend, Ryan — who the singer deemed “the chillest person in the world” — was watching on a FaceTime call. Lizzo then informed Ryan that there was a very important question that needed to be addressed.

    “Will you marry me?” Grant said, blushing and smiling ear-to-ear, after he was passed a microphone. “For the love of god, just say yes!”

    The arena went completely silent waiting for Ryan’s answer. “What do you say?!” Lizzo exclaimed. It’s hard to tell from the footage how exactly Ryan responded, but considering the roars of applause and Grant’s giddy laughter that followed, it’s safe to assume it was some iteration of “yes.”

    Congratulations to the happy couple! For a first dance song, may we recommend “Cuz I Love You?” Or maybe “2 Be Loved?” There’s a lot of options if they wanted to keep the Lizzo theme going. See some fan-captured footage of the proposal below.

    Lizzo also recently made her Berlin show extra memorable by covering German metal band Rammstein’s “Du Hast,” which got us thinking about all the other hard rock songs pop stars have covered. Once she wraps up her remaining shows across the pond, she’ll start a North American leg this spring. You can pick up your tickets StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

