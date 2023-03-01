Lizzo Does a Full Cover of Rammstein’s “Du Hast” at Berlin Show: Watch

Last week, Lizzo treated her Hamburg fans to an impromptu a capella rendition of the German national anthem Rammstein’s metal classic “Du Hast,” sending fans into a tizzy. At her Berlin show Tuesday night, she one-upped herself by getting her band involved to perform the song.

Lizzo is still brushing up on her German, but with its rather repetitive lyrics, “Du Hast” is a good place to start: “You better sing this shit!” she told the crowd as she roared the song’s menacing chorus. “Y’all ready to go fucking crazy?!” Once the main guitar riff came in, she was jumping gleefully, headbanging, and — of course — shaking ass. As one commenter on Instagram put it: “Never ever seen anyone looking so cute while singing Rammstein.”

“ICH LIEBE DICH BERLIN,” Lizzo captioned a video of the cover on her Instagram. Rammstein themselves even co-signed it, re-sharing the video on their Instagram story. See? Rock isn’t dead! Watch Lizzo do “Du Hast” for yourself in the clip below.

Once Lizzo wraps up her UK and European tour dates, she’ll come back to start a North American leg this spring. Those dates kick off April 21st in Knoxville, Tennessee. You can pick up your tickets StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.