Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lizzo Does a Full Cover of Rammstein’s “Du Hast” at Berlin Show: Watch

She briefly sang an impromptu a capella rendition of the song a few nights ago

Advertisement
lizzo rammstein du hast cover metal pop music news live
Lizzo (photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images) and Rammstein (photo by Eric Brisson)
Follow
March 1, 2023 | 11:45am ET

    Last week, Lizzo treated her Hamburg fans to an impromptu a capella rendition of the German national anthem Rammstein’s metal classic “Du Hast,” sending fans into a tizzy. At her Berlin show Tuesday night, she one-upped herself by getting her band involved to perform the song.

    Lizzo is still brushing up on her German, but with its rather repetitive lyrics, “Du Hast” is a good place to start: “You better sing this shit!” she told the crowd as she roared the song’s menacing chorus. “Y’all ready to go fucking crazy?!” Once the main guitar riff came in, she was jumping gleefully, headbanging, and — of course — shaking ass. As one commenter on Instagram put it: “Never ever seen anyone looking so cute while singing Rammstein.”

    “ICH LIEBE DICH BERLIN,” Lizzo captioned a video of the cover on her Instagram. Rammstein themselves even co-signed it, re-sharing the video on their Instagram story. See? Rock isn’t dead! Watch Lizzo do “Du Hast” for yourself in the clip below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Once Lizzo wraps up her UK and European tour dates, she’ll come back to start a North American leg this spring. Those dates kick off April 21st in Knoxville, Tennessee. You can pick up your tickets StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Portugal the Man

Portugal. The Man Announce New Album Chris Black Changed My Life, Share "Dummy": Stream

March 1, 2023

noah kahan bonnaroo the what podcast interview

Noah Kahan on Mental Health and Allowing Himself to Be Honest: The What Podcast

March 1, 2023

Blink-182 to reunite for 2023 tour

Blink-182 Postpone Start of Reunion Tour Due to Travis Barker's Finger Injury

March 1, 2023

Fan Chant: KANGDANIEL Discusses His Ongoing World Tour and Cinematic Inspirations

March 1, 2023

Jacoby and Jagger Shaddix sing Papa Roach song

Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix Joined Onstage by Son for "Dead Cell" Performance: Watch

March 1, 2023

arlo parks impurities

Arlo Parks Embraces Her "Impurities" on New Single: Stream

March 1, 2023

Nanna how to start a garden interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Of Monsters and Men’s Nanna on Godzilla Movies, Aaron Dessner, and Freezing Her Buns on a Glacier

March 1, 2023

metallica if darkness had a son stream

Metallica Unleash New Song "If Darkness Had a Son": Stream

March 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lizzo Does a Full Cover of Rammstein's "Du Hast" at Berlin Show: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter