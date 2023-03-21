Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Boasts Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Chili Peppers & More

Lollapalooza has revealed its 2023 lineup, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, Odesza, Karol G, The 1975, and more. The annual music festival takes place August 3rd-6th, 2023 at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.

Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. CT via the festival’s website.

Huge Headliners

Lollapalooza’s 2023 lineup is led by first-time headliners Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, and The 1975. Also of note are Karol G, who will make history as the first female Latin artist to headline the festival, and Tomorrow X Together, who are returning following their appearance in 2022.

A Diverse Undercard

Beyond the headliners, Lollapalooza’s 2023 lineup boasts a diverse undercard touching on an array of genres, including pop (Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Rina Sawayama, Sabrina Carpenter), K-pop (NewJeans, The Rose), hip-hop (Pusha-T, Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$), alternative rock (30 Seconds to Mars, Portugal. the Man), Beabadoobee, Alex G, Foals), and electronic (Fred again…, Diplo, Afrojack, Gorgon City, Alan Walker).

Other notable acts set to play Lollapalooza include Jessie Reyez, Sylvan Esso, The Revivalists, Tems, Mt. Joy, J.I.D, Men I Trust, Knocked Loose, Timmy Trumpet, The Garden, Sudan Archives, Suki Waterhouse, Holly Humberstone, Thee Sacred Souls, Joy Oladokun, The Linda Lindas, UPSAHL, Spacey Jane, Sueco, Magdalena Bay, and more.

Tickets Go On Sale March 23rd

Fans can sign up now for the SMS Presale that begins this Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. CT at www.lollapalooza.com to secure 4-Day General Admission at the Tier 1 price of $365 (while supplies last) as well as 4-Day GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets. A public on-sale will follow with any remaining tickets.

Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Poster