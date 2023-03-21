Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Boasts Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Chili Peppers & More

Lana Del Rey, Karol G, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, The 1975, and Odesza are among the other big names heading to Chicago this summer

Advertisement
lollapalooza 2023 lineup kendrick lamar red hot chili peppers billie eilish lana del rey
Red Hot Chili Peppers (Amy Harris), Kendrick Lamar (David Brendan Hall), Billie Eilish (Matty Vogel), and Lana Del Rey (David Brendan Hall)
Consequence Staff
March 21, 2023 | 11:14am ET

    Lollapalooza has revealed its 2023 lineup, featuring Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, Odesza, Karol G, The 1975, and more. The annual music festival takes place August 3rd-6th, 2023 at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.

    Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. CT via the festival’s website.

    Huge Headliners

    Lollapalooza’s 2023 lineup is led by first-time headliners Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, and The 1975. Also of note are Karol G, who will make history as the first female Latin artist to headline the festival, and Tomorrow X Together, who are returning following their appearance in 2022.

    A Diverse Undercard

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Beyond the headliners, Lollapalooza’s 2023 lineup boasts a diverse undercard touching on an array of genres, including pop (Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Rina Sawayama, Sabrina Carpenter), K-pop (NewJeans, The Rose), hip-hop (Pusha-T, Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$), alternative rock (30 Seconds to Mars, Portugal. the Man), Beabadoobee, Alex G, Foals), and electronic (Fred again…, Diplo, Afrojack, Gorgon City, Alan Walker).

    Other notable acts set to play Lollapalooza include Jessie Reyez, Sylvan Esso,  The Revivalists, Tems, Mt. Joy, J.I.D, Men I Trust, Knocked Loose, Timmy Trumpet, The Garden, Sudan Archives, Suki Waterhouse, Holly Humberstone, Thee Sacred Souls, Joy Oladokun, The Linda Lindas, UPSAHL, Spacey Jane, Sueco, Magdalena Bay, and more.

    Tickets Go On Sale March 23rd

    Fans can sign up now for the SMS Presale that begins this Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. CT at www.lollapalooza.com to secure 4-Day General Admission at the Tier 1 price of $365 (while supplies last) as well as 4-Day GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets. A public on-sale will follow with any remaining tickets.

    Advertisement

    Once Lollapalooza tickets are sold out, you can purchase them via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Poster

    Lollapalooza 2023 lineup

Latest Stories

my morning jacket 2023 tour dates pre-sale tickets watch alternative rock music news

My Morning Jacket Announce 2023 Tour Dates

March 15, 2023

wilco sky blue sky lineup sylvan esso father john misty lucinda williams lineup indie rock folk music news tickets

Wilco's Sky Blue Sky 2023: Sylvan Esso, Father John Misty Top Lineup

March 15, 2023

Louder Than Life 2023 lineup

2023 Louder Than Life Festival Lineup: Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Pantera, and More

March 15, 2023

something in the water 2023 lineup clipse kid cudi lil wayne wu-tang clan

Something in the Water 2023 Lineup: Clipse, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, and More

March 15, 2023

Aftershock 2023 lineup

2023 Aftershock Festival Lineup: Guns N' Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Pantera, and More

March 14, 2023

brooklyn bowl family reunion consequence south by southwest sxsw lineup schedule

Schedule Announced for Consequence's Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion Show at SXSW 2023

March 14, 2023

Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar

Osheaga Reveals 2023 Lineup with Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish Topping the Bill

March 10, 2023

Bourbon & Beyond Reveals 2023 Lineup with Bruno Mars, The Killers, and Brandi Carlile

Bourbon & Beyond Reveals 2023 Lineup with Bruno Mars, The Killers, and Brandi Carlile

March 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Boasts Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Chili Peppers & More

Menu Shop Search Newsletter