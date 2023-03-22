Lollapalooza’s 2023 Lineup One Day Later: Highlights, Lowlights, and Omissions

The biggest party in the midwest is back for another whirlwind year of music, revelry, and intoxicated young people: I’m talking, of course, about Lollapalooza. Yesterday, March 21st, Lollapalooza revealed their 2023 lineup, with the festival taking place across four days from August 3rd to August 6th in Chicago, Illinois.

Headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and ODESZA, Lollapalooza 2023 will also feature Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Maggie Rogers, Fred again.., Thirty Seconds to Mars, Noah Kahan, and many more.

With Lollapalooza sharing its lineup later in the year than its fellow North American stalwarts Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Osheaga, and Outside Lands, they have the slight disadvantage of boasting names that feel particularly familiar. While ODESZA are a justifiable, dazzling headlining act that will likely serve as the first EDM act to close the South stage, they’re also headlining nearly every other major US festival this year.

Similarly, Billie Eilish hasn’t played Lollapalooza since a hyped mid-day set in 2018, but she has headlined almost every significant festival in the country for the last two years. Kendrick Lamar and Red Hot Chili Peppers are stadium-caliber headliners, and are absolutely worth booking — but the “rarity” factor only really applies Kendrick, and even he is already set to headline Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Governors Ball, and Osheaga. Essentially, none of the top four names feel particularly unique this year or stand up to the personalized curation of Coachella and festivals abroad.

Still, these four headliners (and the four sub-headliners, who play headlining sets opposite the top four names) are reliable, exciting artists that make some of last year’s selections feel dull in comparison. Karol G will make history as the first female Latin headliner in Lolla history, and organizers have doubled down on K-Pop, booking TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans, and Korean indie pop group The Rose. Lollapalooza also succeeds each year in the sheer depth of its lineup, hedging bets on rising newcomers and nabbing as many buzzy undercard acts as possible.

Ahead of Lollapalooza 2023, we’re breaking down this year’s artists line by line. Check out the full lineup below.