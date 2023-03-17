Lorde and MUNA Sing “Kind of Girl” Together at Adelaide Show: Watch

Thursday night marked MUNA’s final show supporting Lorde on tour, and the pop star made sure to give our 2022 Band of the Year a proper send-off by bringing them out to sing their song “Kind of Girl” together for their Adelaide, Australia crowd.

“It’s sort of a special night,” Lorde said as she welcomed the members of MUNA to the stage, gushing: “Can you believe this incredible band?”

Lorde also offered a warning before the began the song together: “This is one of my favorite songs of theirs, and I do get choked up, so, if I do, don’t blame me.” She handled lead vocals on the first verse, with seemingly everyone in the crowd singing right back to her.

“so thankful to @lorde and her wonderful band and team for bringing us on this aussie leg of tour,” MUNA wrote on TWITTER after the performance. “has been a pleasure to watch them perform and a total honor to sing kind of girl with her during her set last night. very grateful for this life as always.”

And now, we wait patiently for MUNA and Lorde to officially release a song together. Until then, check out a fan clip of them onstage together below.

While Lorde’s tour is wrapping up, MUNA are keeping the fun going all through July with a handful of their own headlining shows before they hop on Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.” Find remaining tickets at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

ALSO THIS FUCKING HAPPENED!! pic.twitter.com/qsWpFCD9qb — Garrett (@lordespf) March 16, 2023

LORDE AND MUNA AHH pic.twitter.com/O2fTYotAQC — alice (@blueweekendss) March 17, 2023

