Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Love and Rockets Announce First Tour Dates in 14 Years

The trio of Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins will play a string of west coast concerts in May

Advertisement
Love and Rockets
Love and Rockets, photo by Kevin Westenberg
March 14, 2023 | 12:18pm ET

    Love and Rockets have announced their first tour in 14 years.

    The trio of Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins will play a string of west coast concerts in May, beginning with an appearance at Los Angeles’ Cruel World Festival. They also have dates scheduled in Oakland, Salt Lake City, Portland, and Seattle.

    Tickets to select dates go on sale Tuesday, March 14th via Ticketmaster.

    Love and Rockets were formed in the aftermath of Bauhaus’ initial split in 1983. Bauhaus briefly reunited last year for their first North American tour in 16 years; however, the tour was cut short so that frontman Peter Murphy could enter rehab. With Ash, David J, and Haskins regrouping as Love and Rockets, Murphy will spend the coming months taking part in the “Celebrating David Bowie” tribute tour.

    Love and Rockets 2023 Tour Dates:

    Related Video

    05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Cruel World
    05/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
    05/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    05/28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

    Love and Rockets tour poster

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Goose Expand 2023 Tour Dates

March 14, 2023

Man with a Mission 2023 tour

Man with a Mission Announce "Wolves on Parade" 2023 North American Tour

March 14, 2023

clutch dinosaur jr red fang tour

Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang Announce 2023 North American Tour

March 14, 2023

machine head 2023 tour

Machine Head Announce 2023 US Tour

March 14, 2023

Tinariwen Amatssou 2023 tour dates Tenere Den single album music video preorder tickets stream watch

Tinariwen Announce New Album Amatssou, Share "Tenere Den": Stream

March 14, 2023

willie nelson cancels indoor concerts covid 19

Willie Nelson Announces 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, and More

March 14, 2023

Feid tickets 2023 tour Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground live shows dates presale north america

How to Get Tickets to Feid's 2023 Tour

March 13, 2023

tlc shaggy tour hot summer nights tickets presale r&b pop reggae

TLC and Shaggy Announce "Hot Summer Nights" Co-Headlining 2023 Tour

March 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Love and Rockets Announce First Tour Dates in 14 Years

Menu Shop Search Newsletter