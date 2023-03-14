Love and Rockets Announce First Tour Dates in 14 Years

Love and Rockets have announced their first tour in 14 years.

The trio of Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins will play a string of west coast concerts in May, beginning with an appearance at Los Angeles’ Cruel World Festival. They also have dates scheduled in Oakland, Salt Lake City, Portland, and Seattle.

Tickets to select dates go on sale Tuesday, March 14th via Ticketmaster.

Love and Rockets were formed in the aftermath of Bauhaus’ initial split in 1983. Bauhaus briefly reunited last year for their first North American tour in 16 years; however, the tour was cut short so that frontman Peter Murphy could enter rehab. With Ash, David J, and Haskins regrouping as Love and Rockets, Murphy will spend the coming months taking part in the “Celebrating David Bowie” tribute tour.

Love and Rockets 2023 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Cruel World

05/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

05/26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater