Lucy Dacus Announces Historian Vinyl Reissue, Shares “Night Shift” Video: Watch

For the fifth anniversary of her acclaimed sophomore LP Historian, Lucy Dacus has released a new video for the album’s cathartic opener, “Night Shift.” The clip comes ahead of a special red vinyl reissue of Historian, which will be out May 26th via Matador.

Starring Dacus and Yellowjackets star Jasmin Savoy Brown, the video was directed by Jane Schoenbrun (We’re All Going to The World’s Fair) and was filmed with a number of Dacus’ friends, including Liza Anne and E.R. Fightmaster. With symbolic references to The Wizard of Oz, it captures the uplifting spirit of strength and self-acceptance for which the tune has become so loved.

When the video reaches the song’s booming climax and Dacus’ croon repeats the refrain, “In five years I hope the songs feel like covers/ Dedicated to new lovers” over visuals of Dacus and Brown finding each other in the crowd, it’s hard not to feel the depth of emotion, both in a meta sense and at face value. Watch the video below.

Historian hit shelves in 2018 and quickly became a fan favorite (even ranking among Consequence’s top albums of 2018). The five year anniversary edition will be a limited run, and pre-orders are ongoing.

Shortly after its release and joining boygenius alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, Dacus was launched into the spotlight of indie stardom. Since then, she’s stayed busy between touring and creating additional material. In 2021, she followed up Historian with Home Video, and last year, she released a double single featuring Carole King songs.

boygenius are gearing up for their upcoming first full-length, the record, out March 31st. Pre-orders are ongoing. Next month, the trio will play Coachella ahead of their headlining dates on the Re:SET Concert Series. Grab your seats via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Historian Five Year Anniversary Edition Artwork:

