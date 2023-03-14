Menu
Machine Head Announce 2023 US Tour

Robb Flynn and company will be hitting cities across the West Coast and Midwest

machine head 2023 tour
March 14, 2023 | 12:57pm ET

    Machine Head have announced a late spring US tour.

    The trek kicks off May 15th in Ventura, California, and heads as far east as Pittsburgh before wrapping up on the West Coast on June 9th in Los Angeles. The route will take Robb Flynn and company through numerous Midwest markets along the way.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow (March 15th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code OPENER. General sales begin Friday (March 17th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, you can look for potential deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The tour will again see Machine Head playing smaller rooms and longer sets, continuing their commitment to playing intimate “evening with”-style shows, affectionately dubbed “Electric Happy Hour (Live)” by the band.

    “It makes me super proud that we have stayed the path playing these intimate venues doing two-and-a-half to three hour ‘evening with’-style shows for the last eight years,” Flynn said via a press release. “These shows are incredibly rewarding for us as musicians and to people who come out to just go fucking nuts with us.”

    He continued: “Eight years ago the idea was to provide our people with an experience no other metal band was/is doing right now, and somehow this crazy idea stuck! Me personally… I’m getting really bored of going to see a band headline for one hour and five minutes, or trudge 50 miles down to the amphitheater to pay $40 for parking and 15 bucks for beer to see a show, so being able to offer something unique in this day and age feels really good.”

    Machine Head will be joined onstage by Decapitated guitarist Vogg on the run, and setlists will be more “free form” according to Flynn.

    “You might get five songs off of The Blackening, you might get five songs off of Burn My Eyes, you might get five cover songs! The setlist has changed a little from day to day, and the beer always flows, so come down a bang with us for Electric Happy Hour (Live)!”

    The press release also promises that additional US dates “are being announced soon.” You can see the list of confirmed dates below. Get tickets here, and for sold-out gigs, here.

    Machine Head’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    05/15 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
    05/17 – Reno, NV @ Virginia St Brewhouse
    05/19 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station
    05/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
    05/22 – Hobart, IN @ The Art Theater
    05/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
    05/25 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
    05/27 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
    05/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ ML Metal Fest
    05/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
    05/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spiral Hall
    06/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic
    06/03 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
    06/04 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    06/06 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    06/07 – Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
    06/08 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
    06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

