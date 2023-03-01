Menu
Madonna Dating 29-Year-Old Boxing Coach Josh Popper

Popper is training one of Madonna's children at his gym

Madonna and Josh Popper
Madonna and Josh Popper, photo via Instagram
Consequence Staff
March 1, 2023 | 4:06pm ET

    Madonna is reportedly dating Josh Popper, a 29-year-old boxing coach.

    According to The Daily Mail, Popper has been training one of Madonna’s children at his gym, Bredwinners, in New York City. The pair began dating earlier this month following Madonna’s split from model Andrew Darnell.

    Madonna, 64, previously shrugged off criticism over age gaps between her and her romantic partners. “I’ve created a very unconventional family. I have lovers who are three decades younger than me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2017. “This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable.”

    Popper appeared on the most recent episode of the Bravo series Summer House, where he was introduced as the boxing coach and love interest of cast member Samantha Feher. Clearly things didn’t work out, as he’s now struck up a relationship with Madonna.

    The pop star gearing up to launch a world tour celebrating her 40 years in music. Tickets are available here.

Artists

Consequence
