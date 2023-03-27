Madonna Announces Nashville Concert Benefiting Trans Rights

Madonna has added a Tennessee date to her upcoming “Celebration Tour,” with proceeds from the show benefiting trans rights organizations.

The concert will take place on Friday, December 22nd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. In a statement addressing recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation enacted across America, including in Tennessee, Madonna said, “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob [the Drag Queen] and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

Along with Nashville show, Madonna has added seven other new dates to “The Celebration Tour,” including shows in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Palm Springs, and Sacramento, along with a second show in Phoenix and a third show in San Francisco and Las Vegas. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 1st via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, March 31st (use access code OPENER).

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets to all of Madonna’s other upcoming dates can be purchased via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

“The Celebration Tour” nods to the release of Madonna’s 1983 self-titled debut album and will feature music from every era of her career.

Madonna 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

09/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

09/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

10/15 – London, UK @ The O2

10/17 – London, UK @ The O2

10/18 – London, UK @ The O2

10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2

11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/19 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/25 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

12/05 – London, UK @ The O2

12/06 – London, UK @ The O2

12/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/18 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

12/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

01/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

01/11 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

01/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

01/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

01/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

01/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center