Madonna Announces Nashville Concert Benefiting Trans Rights

She's also added seven more shows to "The Celebration Tour"

Madonna 2023
Madonna, photo by Ricardo Gomes
March 27, 2023 | 10:33am ET

    Madonna has added a Tennessee date to her upcoming “Celebration Tour,” with proceeds from the show benefiting trans rights organizations.

    The concert will take place on Friday, December 22nd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. In a statement addressing recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation enacted across America, including in Tennessee, Madonna said, “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob [the Drag Queen] and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

    Along with Nashville show, Madonna has added seven other new dates to “The Celebration Tour,” including shows in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Palm Springs, and Sacramento, along with a second show in Phoenix and a third show in San Francisco and Las Vegas. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 1st via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, March 31st (use access code OPENER).

    Tickets to all of Madonna’s other upcoming dates can be purchased via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    “The Celebration Tour” nods to the release of Madonna’s 1983 self-titled debut album and will feature music from every era of her career.

    Madonna 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

    07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    08/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    08/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    08/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    08/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    08/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    09/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
    09/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
    09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
    09/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
    09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    10/14 – London, UK @ The O2
    10/15 – London, UK @ The O2
    10/17 – London, UK @ The O2
    10/18 – London, UK @ The O2
    10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    10/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
    11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    11/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
    11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    11/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    11/19 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    11/25 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    12/05 – London, UK @ The O2
    12/06 – London, UK @ The O2
    12/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    12/18 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
    12/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    12/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    01/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    01/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    01/11 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    01/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    01/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    01/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    01/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

