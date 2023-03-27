Madonna Announces Nashville Concert Benefiting Trans Rights

Madonna has added a Tennessee date to her upcoming “Celebration Tour,” with proceeds from the show benefiting trans rights organizations.
The concert will take place on Friday, December 22nd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. In a statement addressing recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation enacted across America, including in Tennessee, Madonna said, “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob [the Drag Queen] and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”
Along with Nashville show, Madonna has added seven other new dates to “The Celebration Tour,” including shows in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Palm Springs, and Sacramento, along with a second show in Phoenix and a third show in San Francisco and Las Vegas. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 1st via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, March 31st (use access code OPENER).
“The Celebration Tour” nods to the release of Madonna’s 1983 self-titled debut album and will feature music from every era of her career.
Madonna 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
08/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
09/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
09/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/14 – London, UK @ The O2
10/15 – London, UK @ The O2
10/17 – London, UK @ The O2
10/18 – London, UK @ The O2
10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/19 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/25 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
12/05 – London, UK @ The O2
12/06 – London, UK @ The O2
12/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/18 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
12/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
01/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
01/11 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
01/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
01/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
01/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
01/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center