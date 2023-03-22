Menu
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces New Mammoth WVH Album, Shares “Another Celebration at the End of the World”: Stream

Mammoth II arrives August 4th

Mammoth WVH new album 2023
Mammoth WVH’s Wolfgang Van Halen, photo by Raymond Ahner
March 22, 2023 | 10:16am ET

    Wolfgang Van Halen has announced his sophomore Mammoth WVH album, Mammoth II, arriving August 4th. The video for lead single “Another Celebration at the End of the World” is now streaming ahead of the LP’s summer release date.

    Wolfgang, the son of the late Eddie Van Halen, wasted no time announcing the new album after inking a record deal with BMG earlier in the week. As was the case with Mammoth WVH’s eponymous debut, Wolfgang handled the entirety of the instrumentation and vocals on Mammoth II, recording at 5150 Studios with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette.

    The upbeat pop-rocker “Another Celebration at the End of the World” sees Wolfgang in full-on frontman mode, delivering a commanding vocal performance while unleashing guitar theatrics worthy of the name “Van Halen.”

    Related Video

    In Wolfgang’s own words, the track’s content is indicative of what fans can expect from the rest of Mammoth II (and unlikely one of the songs that was influenced by Meshuggah, as Wolfgang mentioned in a recent interview).

    “I knew that I wanted the new album to contain elements of what people heard on the debut, but also giving me a chance to branch out a bit,” Wolfgang said in a press release. “‘Another Celebration at the End of the World’ is definitely a song that showcases what people can expect from the new album. It is a high-energy rocker with some fun guitar moments on it. I also pushed myself vocally and it is a song I can’t wait to get out and play live. I can see it being a fixture in our live set moving forward.”

    Meanwhile, the Gordy De St. Jeor-directed music video serves as a de-facto introduction to Mammoth WVH’s live lineup. The nearly nine-minute clip picks up where the video for “Don’t Back Down” left off, as Wolfgang replaces himself on each instrument with Frank Sidoris (guitar), Jon Jourdan (guitar), Ronnie Ficarro (bass), and Garrett Whitlock (drums).

    mammoth wvh bmg
    Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Ink Major-Label Deal for New Album Arriving This Summer

    Mammoth WVH are currently on the road supporting Alter Bridge and will then join Metallica for select dates on the latter’s “M72” world tour throughout 2023 and 2024. Get tickets to Mammoth WVH’s upcoming shows here.

    Pre-order Mammoth II at this location. You can stream the video for “Another Celebration at the End of the World” and see the album art and tracklist below.

    Mammoth II Artwork:

    Mammoth WVH Mammoth II

    Mammoth II Tracklist:
    01. Right?
    02. Like A Pastime
    03. Another Celebration at the End of the World
    04. Miles Above Me
    05. Take a Bow
    06. Optimist
    07. I’m Alright
    08. Erase Me
    09. Waiting
    10. Better Than You

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

