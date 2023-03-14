Man with a Mission Announce “Wolves on Parade” 2023 North American Tour

Man with a Mission, the Japanese metal band that famously dresses as wolves, have announced a May 2023 North American tour.

The trek kicks off May 14th in San Francisco and runs throughout the month, concluding on May 28th in Boston.

Ticket pre-sales are ongoing via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER. General on-sale begins Friday, March 17th at 10 a.m. local time. For sold-out shows or to look for deals, head over to StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The North American leg will be part of Man with a Mission’s “Wolves on Parade” world tour, which will also hit the UK and Europe this summer.

“We are so excited to announce our ‘Wolves on Parade’ tour is coming to the UK, Europe, and North America in May and June!” enthused the band’s Jean-Ken Johnny. “It’s been years since we last toured internationally and we’ve missed playing for you all so much! Can’t wait to catch up with you all!”

Man with a Mission present an inventive fusion of alternative metal, rap rock, pop, and dance music — all while donning wolf masks. The band is coming off the release of its 2022 album Break and Cross the Walls II.

You can see the full list of Man with a Mission’s 2023 North American tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Man with a Mission’s 2023 North American Tour Dates:

05/14 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

05/18 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room at HOB Dallas

05/19 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at HOB Houston

05/21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

05/26 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/28 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall