Manchester Orchestra Search for “The Way” on New Single: Stream

Manchester Orchestra are back with “The Way,” another song from their upcoming album, The Valley of Vision. Listen to the single below.

“I think I’m losing my mind,” lead singer Andy Hull admits in “The Way.” Like the rest of the album, the song strays from Manchester Orchestra’s tried-and-true heavy guitar rock in favor of piano, but Hull’s lyricism remains as dark as ever. “Trying to watch my obstacles/ See how fully I’ve been broke/ Let me start again,” he sings. Listen to the track below.

The Valley of Vision begins streaming this Friday, March 10th, while physical copies of the album go up for sale on April 7th. Also coming this week is the premiere of a virtual reality film of the same name that Manchester Orchestra made with director Isaac Deitz. Shot across the Rocky Mountains, Wyoming, and the band’s home state of Georgia, Deitz says watching the film in its 180-degree, 3D VR format is like “downloading a dream into your head.”

Related Video

Consequence will present the live premiere of the project on Thursday, March 9th at 7:45 p.m. ET on Manchester Orchestra’s YouTube. Our own Editorial Director Ben Kaye will host a Q&A with the band themselves 15 minutes before the livestream event, which you can watch here, while Deitz will join the band for an After Party. VR headsets recommended for the best experience!

Manchester Orchestra previously announced The Valley of Vision with the song “Capital Karma.” The group’s last full-length was 2021’s The Million Masks of God, while they returned last year by unveiling “No Rule,” a song from the LP’s recording sessions that didn’t make it on the final cut.