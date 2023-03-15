Måneskin Announce 2023 “RUSH! World Tour”

Måneskin have added a new run of headlining shows as part of their 2023 international tour.
Beginning in September, Måneskin’s “RUSH! World Tour” will hit major North American venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden, Boston’s TD Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. The glam rockers will then head south, playing shows in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Brasil. To close the year, they’ll visit Australia, Singapore, and Japan, before wrapping up with dates in Ireland and the UK.
Tickets for Måneskin’s newly announced North American tour dates go on sale beginning Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Ticket on-sale dates for other markets vary, but you can find the full breakdown below.
Once tickets are on sale, fans can also find them at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Måneskin will spend the spring and summer playing shows across the UK and Europe. Get tickets to those dates here.
RUSH!, Måneskin’s latest album, came out in January and features Tom Morello on the song “Gossip.” Revisit our interview with the band about the project.
Måneskin 2023 Tour Dates:
03/16 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
03/17 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
03/20 – Firenze, IT @ Nelson Mandela Forum
03/21 – Firenze, IT @ Nelson Mandela Forum
03/24 – Rome, IT @ Palazzo dello Sport
03/25 – Rome, IT @ Palazzo dello Sport
03/28 – Napoli, IT @ Palapartenope
03/29 – Napoli, IT @ Palapartenope
03/31 – Bari, IT @ Palaflorio
04/03 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
04/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
04/06 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
04/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Saint Jordi
04/26 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
04/28 – Wien, AT @ Wiener Statdhalle
04/30 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
05/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/05 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
05/08 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
05/12 – Warsaw, PL @ Towar Hall
05/14 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
05/16 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
05/18 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga
05/19 – Tallin, EE @ Saku Suurhall
07/16 — Trieste, IT @ Stadio Nereo Rocco
07/20 — Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
07/21 — Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
07/24 — Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
07/25 — Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro
09/03 — Hanover, DE @ EXPO Plaza
09/06 — Nancy, FR @ Nancy Open Air
09/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/23 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/25 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/27 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/29 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/01 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
10/03 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/06 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/13 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/20 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
10/24 — Bogotá, CO @ Movistar Arena
10/27 — Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
10/29 — Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena
11/01 — Rio de Janeiro, BR – Qualistage
11/03 — San Paulo, BR @ Espaço Unimed
11/20 — Brisbane, AU @ BCEC
11/22 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
11/23 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
11/25 — Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre
11/27 — SG @ TBA
12/02 — Tokyo, JP @ TBA
12/03 — Tokyo, JP @ TBA
12/07 — Kobe, JP @ TBA
12/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
12/19 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
Måneskin 2023 Ticketing Details
North America
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with American Express® Early Access beginning Monday, March 20. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Thursday, March 23 at 10am Local Time on Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the North American dates before the general public beginning Monday, March 20 at 12pm local time through Wednesday, March 22 at 10pm local time.
Mexico
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Friday, March 17 at 11am CT. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Saturday, March 18 at 11am CT. Check local listings for more information.
Australia
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with TKT, TEGL, and Venue presales beginning Wednesday, March 22 at 10am AEST. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Friday, March 24 at 9am AEST. Check local listings for more information.
Europe & UK
HANOVER TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an O2 presale beginning Thursday, March 16 at 10am CET. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Saturday, March 18 at 10am CET. Check local listings for more information.
NANCY TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 22 at 10am CET. Check local listings for more information.
DUBLIN TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Monday, March 20 at 10am local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Wednesday, March 22 at 10am local time. Check local listings for more information.
MANCHESTER TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an O2 presale beginning Friday, March 17 at 10am UK. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Monday, March 20 at 10am UK. Check local listings for more information.
Singapore
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 27 at 10am Local Time. Check local listings for more information.
South America
COLOMBIA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Thursday, March 16 at 9am local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Thursday, March 23 at 9am local time. Check local listings for more information.
CHILE TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an presales on Monday, March 20 at 11am LTD. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Wednesday, March 22 at 11am LTD. Check local listings for more information.
ARGENTINA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Monday, March 27 at 10am local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Wednesday, March 29 at 10am local time. Check local listings for more information.
BRASIL TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Wednesday, March 22 at 12pm local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Monday, March 27 at 10am local time. Check local listings for more information.