Måneskin Announce 2023 “RUSH! World Tour”

Måneskin have added a new run of headlining shows as part of their 2023 international tour.

Beginning in September, Måneskin’s “RUSH! World Tour” will hit major North American venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden, Boston’s TD Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. The glam rockers will then head south, playing shows in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Brasil. To close the year, they’ll visit Australia, Singapore, and Japan, before wrapping up with dates in Ireland and the UK.

Tickets for Måneskin’s newly announced North American tour dates go on sale beginning Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Ticket on-sale dates for other markets vary, but you can find the full breakdown below.

Måneskin will spend the spring and summer playing shows across the UK and Europe. Get tickets to those dates here.

RUSH!, Måneskin’s latest album, came out in January and features Tom Morello on the song “Gossip.” Revisit our interview with the band about the project.

Måneskin 2023 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

03/17 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

03/20 – Firenze, IT @ Nelson Mandela Forum

03/21 – Firenze, IT @ Nelson Mandela Forum

03/24 – Rome, IT @ Palazzo dello Sport

03/25 – Rome, IT @ Palazzo dello Sport

03/28 – Napoli, IT @ Palapartenope

03/29 – Napoli, IT @ Palapartenope

03/31 – Bari, IT @ Palaflorio

04/03 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04/06 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Saint Jordi

04/26 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

04/28 – Wien, AT @ Wiener Statdhalle

04/30 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

05/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/05 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

05/08 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

05/12 – Warsaw, PL @ Towar Hall

05/14 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

05/16 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena

05/18 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga

05/19 – Tallin, EE @ Saku Suurhall

07/16 — Trieste, IT @ Stadio Nereo Rocco

07/20 — Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

07/21 — Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

07/24 — Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

07/25 — Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro

09/03 — Hanover, DE @ EXPO Plaza

09/06 — Nancy, FR @ Nancy Open Air

09/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/23 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/25 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/27 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/29 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/01 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

10/03 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/06 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

10/13 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/20 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

10/24 — Bogotá, CO @ Movistar Arena

10/27 — Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

10/29 — Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena

11/01 — Rio de Janeiro, BR – Qualistage

11/03 — San Paulo, BR @ Espaço Unimed

11/20 — Brisbane, AU @ BCEC

11/22 — Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

11/23 — Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

11/25 — Adelaide, AU @ AEC Theatre

11/27 — SG @ TBA

12/02 — Tokyo, JP @ TBA

12/03 — Tokyo, JP @ TBA

12/07 — Kobe, JP @ TBA

12/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

12/19 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Måneskin 2023 Ticketing Details

North America

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with American Express® Early Access beginning Monday, March 20. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Thursday, March 23 at 10am Local Time on Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the North American dates before the general public beginning Monday, March 20 at 12pm local time through Wednesday, March 22 at 10pm local time.

Mexico

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Friday, March 17 at 11am CT. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Saturday, March 18 at 11am CT. Check local listings for more information.

Australia

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with TKT, TEGL, and Venue presales beginning Wednesday, March 22 at 10am AEST. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Friday, March 24 at 9am AEST. Check local listings for more information.

Europe & UK

HANOVER TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an O2 presale beginning Thursday, March 16 at 10am CET. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Saturday, March 18 at 10am CET. Check local listings for more information.

NANCY TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 22 at 10am CET. Check local listings for more information.

DUBLIN TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Monday, March 20 at 10am local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Wednesday, March 22 at 10am local time. Check local listings for more information.

MANCHESTER TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an O2 presale beginning Friday, March 17 at 10am UK. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Monday, March 20 at 10am UK. Check local listings for more information.

Singapore

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 27 at 10am Local Time. Check local listings for more information.

South America

COLOMBIA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Thursday, March 16 at 9am local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Thursday, March 23 at 9am local time. Check local listings for more information.

CHILE TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an presales on Monday, March 20 at 11am LTD. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Wednesday, March 22 at 11am LTD. Check local listings for more information.

ARGENTINA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Monday, March 27 at 10am local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Wednesday, March 29 at 10am local time. Check local listings for more information.

BRASIL TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales on Wednesday, March 22 at 12pm local time. The general onsale for RUSH! World Tour will start Monday, March 27 at 10am local time. Check local listings for more information.