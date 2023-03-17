Menu
Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris Cover “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)” from Daisy Jones & The Six: Stream

Mumford co-wrote the song for the show's soundtrack

Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris cover “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)” from Daisy Jones and The Six Stream amazon series show folk music news
Maren Morris and Marcus Mumford, photo via Amazon
March 17, 2023 | 11:45am ET

    Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris have officially boarded the Daisy Jones & The Six hype train. The two singer-songwriters have joined forces for a rendition of “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb),” a highlight from the new series’ soundtrack. It’s out now exclusively via Amazon Music.

    Mumford actually co-wrote “Look at Us Now” — sung by stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in the show — along with Grammy winner Blake Mills, whose studio credits also include Bob Dylan, Fiona Apple, Alabama Shakes, John Legend, and Perfume Genius to name a few. The ballad aims to be a dose of ’70s rock, an aesthetic that suits Mumford and Morris’ voices well.

    “Blake and I wrote ‘Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)’ together – with a bit of help – about a year and a half ago for Daisy Jones & The Six,” Mumford explains in a press release. “This time around, we stripped the song right back down to acoustic guitar and a vocal – which is how it was written – and then kind of built it back up from there until we landed on an arrangement that we liked. I’ve been a fan of Maren for a long time – both her solo music and her work with The Highwomen – and this duet needed a voice like hers. We’re just honestly so thankful she agreed to do it.”

    Related Video

    Morris adds: “Shows depicting the reality of what it takes to become a band or what it’s really like touring can so often get it wrong,. One of the components of Daisy Jones is that they chose to ground this fictional universe with real songwriting. The music in the show that Blake Mills created and the incredible performances by the actors gives this world a heartbreaking authenticity. I’m so honored to have gotten to sing on ‘Look at Us Now’ with Marcus.”

    As a bonus, Mumford and Morris have also shared a four-minute clip that documents their recording process together. Watch it — and listen to their rendition of “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)” — below.

    Mumford shared his debut solo album (self-titled), which also features Mills, last September. Morris is slated to support The Chicks on select dates of the trio’s upcoming world tour; find tickets at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

