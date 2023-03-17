Menu
Matchbox Twenty Announces First New Album in 11 Years, Share Lead Single

They're also heading out on an extensive 50-date tour

Matchbox Twenty, photo by Jimmy Fontaine
March 17, 2023 | 9:30am ET

    Matchbox Twenty are revving back up their engines, as they’ll return in May with the release of their first new album in over a decade. Entitled Where The Light Goes, it’s due out on May 26th via Atlantic Records.

    As a preview, the band has shared the first single, “Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream).”

    Additionally, the band has announced an extensive North American tour, their first such outing in six years. Spanning over 50 dates, the “Slow Dream Tour” kicks off on May 16th in Vancouver and runs through early August. Matt Nathanson will provide support on the the first half of the tour, while Ben Rector will open the second leg. Tickets are now on sale here.

    Matchbox Twenty 2023 Tour Dates

    05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
    05/18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *
    05/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *
    05/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *
    05/22 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *
    05/24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center *
    05/25 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena *
    05/27— Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan *
    05/28 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *
    05/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *
    05/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *
    06/02 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center *#
    06/03 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
    06/04 – Boise, ID @Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *
    06/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
    06/08 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha *
    06/09 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center *
    06/10 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island *#
    06/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
    06/14 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center *
    06/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *
    06/17 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark *
    06/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *
    06/20 – St. Louis, MO @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
    06/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo *#
    06/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *
    06/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^
    06/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^
    06/30 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ^
    07/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre ^
    07/03 – Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena ^
    07/05 – Jacksonville, FL @Daily’s Place ^
    07/07 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^
    07/08 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground ^
    07/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^
    07/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^
    07/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ^
    07/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^
    07/16 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^
    07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^
    07/19 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center ^
    07/21 – Gilford, NH @Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^
    07/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^
    07/23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^
    07/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ^
    07/27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^
    07/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^
    07/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^
    08/01 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^
    08/02 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

    * = w/ Matt Nathanson
    ^ = w/ Ben Rector

