Matt Barr drops by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about Walker: Independence, which has him playing Hoyt Rawlins, the same-named great grandfather of his character from Walker.

The Texas-born actor tells us about the importance of diversity and inclusion on the series, his character’s emotional journey, and having Kevin Costner as a mentor when they worked together on Hatfields & McCoys.

Barr also talks about the show’s modern-era soundtrack and his own fandom for Chris Stapleton, what keeps fans so interested in his 2009 series Harper’s Island, and why he’d like to see season two of Walker: Independence incorporate a treasure hunt.

