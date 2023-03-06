Menu
Matt Barr on Walker: Independence, Being Mentored by Kevin Costner, and Being a Fan of Chris Stapleton

The actor also talks about what keeps fans interested in 2009’s Harper’s Island

Matt Barr Walker Independence Kyle Meredith Podcast Interview
Kyle Meredith with Matt Barr, photo by Rebecca Brenneman/The CW
Consequence Staff
March 6, 2023 | 4:11pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Matt Barr drops by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about Walker: Independence, which has him playing Hoyt Rawlins, the same-named great grandfather of his character from Walker.

    The Texas-born actor tells us about the importance of diversity and inclusion on the series, his character’s emotional journey, and having Kevin Costner as a mentor when they worked together on Hatfields & McCoys.

    Barr also talks about the show’s modern-era soundtrack and his own fandom for Chris Stapleton, what keeps fans so interested in his 2009 series Harper’s Island, and why he’d like to see season two of Walker: Independence incorporate a treasure hunt.

    Listen to Matt Barr chat about Walker: Independence and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

