Origins is a recurring series giving artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Delta Spirit’s Matthew Logan Vasquez digs into his new solo single, “Untouchable.”

Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit has released his new single, “Untouchable,” ahead of his upcoming solo album, As All Get Out.

As the primary songwriter for Delta Spirit, Vasquez has spent almost two decades perfecting his jagged indie rock sound. “Untouchable,” in particular, is inspired by a true story of vehicular manslaughter taking place in Texas.

“I wrote this song for Walker Lukens [and Zac Catanzaro]’s KUTX podcast Song Confessional,” Vasquez tells Consequence. “I was given a recording of an old woman from West Texas telling a story she remembered from growing up, about a wealthy son from a wealthy family getting away with vehicular manslaughter — not so dissimilar to the Murdaugh boating accident. I decided to write this song from the villain‘s perspective.”

The upbeat single contrasts the dark subject matter of the lyrics with bright vocal harmonies and rousing instrumentals. The country-imbued track is propelled by pounding percussion and folksy guitar flourishes. “My varsity jacket and a dead girl inside,” sings Vasquez on the track. “Called my daddy in Dallas and told him a lie/ Boys will be boys in 1955,”

Listen to “Untouchable” and read Vasquez’s Origins breakdown below.

As All Get Out drops April 7th via Nine Mile Records. On the non-linear album, Vasquez reflects upon growing into new stages of adulthood and sings about deepening intimacy between lovers, his father-in-law’s struggle with early onset Alzheimers and dementia, and raising his two sons.

Vasquez will embark on a North American tour this spring in support of As All Get Out. See the schedule below, and get your tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Matthew Logan Vasquez 2023 Tour Dates:

04/06 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer *

04/07 – San Diego, CA @ Booze Bros *

04/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge *

04/10 – Ojai, CA @ House Show *

04/11 – Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door *

04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

04/13 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint *

04/15 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern *

04/16 – Vashon Island, WA @ House Show *

04/18 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux *

04/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

04/20 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

05/10 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel #

05/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th st Entry #

05/12 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon #

05/13 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas #

05/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ HIFI #

05/15 – Pittsburg, PA @ Club Cafe #

05/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s Alright #

05/18 – Boston, MA @ Middle East (Upstairs) #

05/19 – Providence, RI @ Askew #

05/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

05/21 – Washington, DC @ DC9 #

05/22 – Carrboro, VA @ Cats Cradle (Back Room) #

05/24- Savannah, Georgia @ House Show #

05/25- Charleston SC @ Charleston Pour House #

* = w/ Parker Gispert of The Whigs

# = w/ Danny Golden