Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson to Reunite in New Apple TV+ Series

Texan icons Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are set to co-star on our television screens once again, and this time, they’ll be playing a version of themselves. As Variety reports, the former True Detective stars are booked for a new Apple TV+ series created by David West Read.

The untitled series is structured as a 10-episode half-hour comedy that follows McConaughey and Harrelson as their families attempt to live together on McConaughey’s Texas ranch, where hijinks naturally ensue. The official logline describes the show as “a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.”

Both actors join Read in executive producing the comedy. Read is best known as a writer for Schitt’s Creek, for which he won an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Meanwhile, McConaughey and Harrelson played Louisiana state detectives in the first season of HBO’s crime anthology True Detective, for which both were nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy.

Next up, McConaughey will voice Elvis in Agent Elvis, the upcoming animated Netflix series co-created by Priscilla Presley, in which the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll doubles as a spy. As for Harrelson, he’ll be co-starring with Justin Theroux in the limited series White House Plumbers, set to debut on HBO this spring.