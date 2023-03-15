Menu
Maya Hawke Gives Enchanting “Thérèse” Performance on Fallon: Watch

A cut from her recent album Moss

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
March 15, 2023 | 10:52am ET

    Maya Hawke was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night. The Stranger Things star and singer/songwriter performed “Thérèse,” a cut from her recent sophomore album Moss.

    Clad in a gold crown and an elaborate velvet dress, Hawke looked particularly regal as she took over the Fallon stage. Adding an unexpected twist, she kicked off the performance with the final moments of her song “South Elroy,” the track that appears right before “Thérèse” on Moss, before its seamless transition into the main song of the night.

    Hawke might be best known to most audiences as Robin Buckley from Hawkins, Indiana, but her Fallon guest appearance proved that she can steal scenes on both the stage and the screen. Check out Maya Hawke’s enchanting performance of “Thérèse” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

    Hawke celebrated the release of Moss with a short run of tour dates earlier this year. She starred in Season 4 of Stranger Things last year, and she’s set to return for the Netflix smash hit’s fifth and final season. Back in July, she spoke to Consequence Podcast Network and Kyle Meredith With… about the show, how Taylor Swift inspired Moss, and more.

