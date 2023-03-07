Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

McKinley Dixon Announces New Album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?, Shares “Run, Run, Run”: Stream

The Chicago rapper's latest LP arrives this June

Advertisement
mckinley dixon beloved paradise jazz artwork new album single hip hop rap music news
McKinley Dixon, photo by Jimmy Fontaine
Follow
March 7, 2023 | 11:36am ET

    A new album from McKinley Dixon is imminent: The Chicago rapper will return June 2nd with his new album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?, his debut for City Slang Records. Along with the announcement, he’s shared the record’s lead single “Run, Run, Run.”

    Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? cribs its brilliant title from the trilogy by novelist Toni Morrison, who Dixon calls “the greatest rapper ever.” Dixon takes cues from the literary legend on the album, deliberately arranging his words as he meditates on poignant messages about introspection, escapism, and the human experience in America. The album’s 10 tracks also boast an impressive list of collaborators, from fellow musicians like Anjimile to the poet and writer Hanif Abdurraqib. Pre-orders for Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? are ongoing.

    “The cover of Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? came to fruition when I sent the album to artist Ladon Alex with little to no description,” McKinley says of the album artwork. “I told him to listen to the album and draw what he felt would describe what he heard. What he brought back was this beautiful portrayal of afro futurism. We are both fans of anime and sci-fi, so Ladon created the narrative of this boy inside of a room with his power about to be unleashed. Since the cover is the first thing you see, the album then is presented as the magic that the boy contains. The story unfolds.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Run, Run, Run” harnesses that same type of power. Don’t let the upbeat instrumentation and catchy hooks fool you, though, because the jazzy track doesn’t sugarcoat its message: “Running from the guns/ Who thought hardest part would be for me to stay down?” Dixon spits.

    Watch the music video for “Run, Run, Run” below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?.

    Dixon has previously shared the singles “Tyler, Forever” and “Sun, I Rise,” both of which will be featured on Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?. Beginning later this week, he will hit the road with Tank & The Bangas for their North American 2023 tour; get your tickets over at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Advertisement

    Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? serves as the follow-up to his excellent 2021 album, For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her.

    Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? Artwork:

    mckinley dixon beloved paradise jazz artwork new album single hip hop rap music news

    Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? Tracklist:
    01. Hanif Reads Toni
    02. Sun, I Rise (feat. Angelica Garcia)
    03. Mezzanine Tippin’ (feat. Teller Bank$ & Alfred.)
    04. Run, Run, Run
    05. Live! From The Kitchen Table (feat. Ghais Guevara)
    06. Tyler, Forever
    07. Dedicated to Tar Feather (feat. Anjimile)
    08. The Story So Far (Interlude)
    09. The Story So Far (feat. Seline Haze)
    10. Beloved

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

devildriver through the depths stream

DevilDriver Announce New Album, Unveil Single "Through the Depths": Stream

March 7, 2023

Angel Olsen Forever Means

Angel Olsen Announces New EP Forever Means, Shares "Nothing's Free": Stream

March 7, 2023

manchester orchestra the way

Manchester Orchestra Search for "The Way" on New Single: Stream

March 7, 2023

Beach Fossils Bunny 2023 album dont fade away single stream

Beach Fossils Announce New Album Bunny, Share "Don't Fade Away": Stream

March 7, 2023

SBTRKT The Rat Road Waiting 2023 album single

SBTRKT Announces New Album The Rat Road, Shares "Waiting": Stream

March 6, 2023

The Tallest Man on Earth 2023 fall tour dates henry st single album music video north american us shows live onsale tickets presale

The Tallest Man on Earth Adds Fall 2023 Tour Dates, Shares New Single "Henry St.": Stream

March 6, 2023

Sparks Cate Blanchett The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte new video watch

Cate Blanchett Breaks Out Her Best Dance Moves in Sparks' New Music Video: Watch

March 3, 2023

conor oberst so so glos everywhere is war indie rock punk music protest song single news stream listen

The So So Glos Return with Conor Oberst-Featuring Protest Song "Everywhere Is War": Stream

March 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

McKinley Dixon Announces New Album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?, Shares "Run, Run, Run": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter