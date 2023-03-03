Pop punk trio Meet Me @ the Altar appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, hitting the stage to perform their song “Kool.” Watch their performance below.

The band turned the set of Kelly Clarkson into an early 2000s dream: The clip begins with vocalist Edith Victoria flipping through a copy of a magazine called K-41 — which is certainly a nod to the once-mega-popular teen monthly J-14 — while lounging in a hot pink inflatable loveseat. As the camera then pans out to capture the whole band, the background is complete with idle gear cases embellished in posters that likely covered the walls of your dream tween bedroom.

A TV set might not be the most conducive to mosh pits, but we’d bet that if they had the chance, Meet Me @ the Altar’s infectious energy would’ve stirred up quite the fun riot. Watch them perform “Kool” below.

Meet Me @ the Altar just kicked off a North American tour with Young Culture and Daisy Grenade that extends til April. Tickets are on sale here. Our former Artist of the Month made their major label debut in 2021 with the Model Citizen EP, then returned last year with the single “Say It (To My Face).”