Meet Me @ the Altar Announce Summer 2023 Tour

Meet Me @ the Altar have mapped out a Summer 2023 tour across the US. Our past CoSign honorees will head out with Kid Sistr and Chloe Lilac as openers.

After closing out a handful of dates on their current North American run with Young Culture and Daisy Grenade, Meet Me @ the Altar will kick off “The Pink Couch Tour” in Richmond, Virginia on May 23rd. The new leg will make stops in Baltimore, Atlantic City, St. Louis, Kansas City, Indianapolis, and more before wrapping in Columbus, Ohio on June 21st. See Meet Me @ the Altar’s full touring schedule below.

Tickets for the summer tour go on sale Friday, March 31st @ 12:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

Related Video

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Advertisement

In between the new summer dates, Meet Me @ the Altar will make appearances at Alabama’s Hangout Music Fest, LA’s OUTLOUD Raising Voices Festival, and Chicago Pride. Grab your seats via StubHub.

Meet Me @ the Altar’s debut full-length, Past // Present // Future, dropped earlier this month. Be sure to read our latest interview with the pop punk trio.

Meet Me @ the Altar 2023 Tour Dates:

03/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues (Bronze Peacock) +

03/30 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East +

04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade +

04/03 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum +

04/04 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey +

05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Fest

05/23 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall ^

05/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

05/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center ^

05/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Fest ^

05/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room ^

05/31 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s ^

06/01 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Vultures ^

06/03 – Addison, TX @ Taste Addison

06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ OUTLOUD Raising Voices Festival

06/06 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

06/08 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace ^

06/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box ^

06/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City ^

06/12 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar ^

06/13 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room ^

06/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s ^

06/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Hall ^

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Pride

06/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ XRay Arcade ^

06/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi ^

06/21 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ^

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/09-10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

Advertisement

+ = w/ Young Culture and Daisy Grenade

^ = w/ Kid Sistr and Chloe Lilac