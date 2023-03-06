Megadeth Announce Spring 2023 Canadian Tour with Bullet For My Valentine

Megadeth have announced a Spring 2023 coast-to-coast tour of Canada featuring support from Bullet For My Valentine and Oni.

The outing, dubbed the “Crush the World Tour,” will actually kick off with one US show, an April 26th gig in Everett, Washington, before heading to the Great White North for an April 28th gig in Abbotsford, British Columbia. It will then travel east across Canada until a May 15th concert in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (March 8th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER, with a general sale starting Friday. Alternatively, tickets can also be purchased via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Advertisement

Megadeth are touring in support of their latest album, 2022’s The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead. The band recently played Japan, where they reunited with former guitarist Marty Friedman for a one-off performance at the Budokan Arena in Tokyo.

“We cannot wait to bring Megadeth’s ‘Crush the World’ tour to the Great White North,” said frontman Dave Mustaine in a statement announcing the new outing. “I’m still riding high from our sold-out Budokan show with Marty Friedman last week, but there is no letting up and it’s your turn, Canada. Get ready!”

The thrash-metal legends will also play the previously announced Inkcarceration festival in Mansfield, Ohio, on July 16th, followed by a summer tour of European festivals.

Advertisement

See the spring tour dates and our 2020 video interview with Mustaine below. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Megadeth Spring 2023 Tour Dates with Bullet For My Valentine and Oni:

04/26 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

04/28 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre April

04/29 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

05/01 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Events Centre

05/02 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

05/04 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

05/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

05/08 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

05/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

05/10 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

05/11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

05/13 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

05/15 – Halifax, NS @ ScotiaBank Centre