Melissa Joan Hart Says She Helped Kids “Trying to Escape” Nashville School Shooting

"We helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children"

melissa joan hart nashville school shooting
Melissa Joan Hart, photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
March 29, 2023 | 2:16pm ET

    Melissa Joan Hart has emotionally revealed that she was able to help a kindergarten class and their teachers flee from the recent shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School on March 27th.

    “My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actor said in an Instagram video. “My husband and I were on our way to [their] school for conferences. Luckily our kids weren’t in today.”

    While fighting back tears, Hart continued, “We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods, that were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school. We helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

    In the video, Hart also shared that her family had moved to Nashville from Connecticut, where her kids had attended a school “a little ways down” from the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting. “So this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity,” she said. ” just don’t know what to say anymore. It is just, enough is enough… Pray for the families.”

    On the latest episode of her podcast What Women Binge, Hart spoke in more detail about the experience, saying she would “never forget” one of the teacher’s faces. “All of sudden, I saw a teacher coming out [of the woods] with no abandon — just walking into the street [and stopping] traffic [with] all these tiny children going by,” she said.

    Though Hart initially couldn’t figure out why they were crossing a five-lane highway, she stepped in to help. She recalled a confused girl coming out of the woods and asking her, “What’s going on?” In response, Hart attempted to comfort her and hide “the fear in my voice,” but she quickly realized it was “not a fire drill… something is going on really bad, something is worse behind them.”

    Watch Hart’s Instagram video and the podcast episode below.

    Three staff members and three children were killed by 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a former student of Covenant School. Hale was shot and killed by police officers at the scene.

    Hart is a gun control advocate who has expressed her support for the organization Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America on multiple occasions.

Consequence
