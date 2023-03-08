Menu
Breaking Down Merlefest: The What Podcast

How Merlefest managed to become a favorite event for artists and families alike

Photo courtesy of Merlefest
March 8, 2023 | 5:21pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    On this episode of The What Podcast, hosts Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco take a break from Roo news to dive into Merlefest, one of the oldest, biggest, and coolest family-friendly festivals on the circuit.

    The crew is joined by Merlefest’s Artist Relations Manager Lindsey Cravens, who chats with them about how the festival has grown to become a favorite of family audiences and artists alike. They also talk about this year’s event, which features Brothers of a Feather with Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes, The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, Nickel Creek, and more.

    Listen above as Lindsey Cravens enlightens Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco about the inner workings of Merlefest. You can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube. Also, remember to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

