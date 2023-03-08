Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

On this episode of The What Podcast, hosts Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco take a break from Roo news to dive into Merlefest, one of the oldest, biggest, and coolest family-friendly festivals on the circuit.

The crew is joined by Merlefest’s Artist Relations Manager Lindsey Cravens, who chats with them about how the festival has grown to become a favorite of family audiences and artists alike. They also talk about this year’s event, which features Brothers of a Feather with Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes, The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, Nickel Creek, and more.

Listen above as Lindsey Cravens enlightens Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco about the inner workings of Merlefest.