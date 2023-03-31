Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Song of the Week: Metallica Turn Up the Heat on “72 Seasons”

Alex Lahey, Georgia, and girli also dropped essential tracks

Advertisement
metallica song of the week 72 seasons
Metallica, photo by Tim Saccenti
Consequence Staff
and
March 31, 2023 | 1:50pm ET

    Song of the Week delves into the fresh songs we just can’t get out of our heads. Find these tracks and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist, and for our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Metallica treats us to the dizzying title track of their upcoming album, 72 Seasons.

    For the title track of their forthcoming 11th album, 72 Seasons, Metallica are putting their foot on the gas once again. Atop a relentless groove that spans nearly eight minutes, the legendary metal mainstays push and pull with careful deliberation — each member of the quartet finds ample time to shine, while never fearing the inevitable double-time tempo switch or floor-dropping chord change.

    Oh, and it’s catchy as hell: Vocalist James Hetfield sounds as vital as ever on “72 Seasons,” soaring through the full-throttle chorus and making great use of his gritty and anthemic higher register. Previous 72 Seasons singles “If Darkness Had a Son” and “Screaming Suicide” were certainly standout offerings from Metallica, but the title track feels like a more appropriate thesis for this era of their career. They know what they’re capable of, they know all the different musical paths they can walk, and yet, they can’t help but return to a seven-and-a-half minute thrash odyssey like “72 Seasons.”

    Advertisement

    Within the track are dozens of dizzying moments — even the band’s pre-bridge, double-time palm-muted chugging is conducted in such a frenzy that each ensuing full-band hit feels like a lucky surprise. Seven minutes is a lot of time to fill, but on the track, you can hear songwriting moments like that pre-bridge riff designed to help the band retain their momentum. Lars Ulrich is certainly a major figure on “72 Seasons,” as always, but perhaps no moment of musicianship is more gripping than Kirk Hammett’s absurd guitar solo after the bridge: conducted at a high tempo, with multiple chord changes, and absolutely ripping.

    “72 Seasons” may not have as many noticeable sonic risks as the new album’s previous singles, but it does serve as one of Metallica’s more accessible tracks from their recent output. There’s such an influx of energy and momentum teeming with each note; so much so, that you can’t help but head-bang along as the band speeds toward catharsis. In fact, “72 Seasons” isn’t just a great single, it’s a great excuse to fantasize about the live energy that Metallica brings, and how phenomenal it would be to witness a song like this in person.

    Get Metallica Tickets Here

    They may have been playing together for over 40 years, but Metallica makes “72 Seasons” sound like a band that has never left their prime.

    — Paolo Ragusa
    Associate Editor

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

after the burial nothing gold

Heavy Song of the Week: After the Burial Resurrect Themselves on “Nothing Gold”

March 31, 2023

jimin like crazy

Song of the Week: Jimin Gets Lost in the Lights with "Like Crazy"

March 24, 2023

Mammoth WVH Heavy Song of the Week

Heavy Song of the Week: Wolfgang Van Halen Shreds on Mammoth WVH's "Another Celebration at the End of the World"

March 24, 2023

donald glover childish gambino song of the week sticky swarm listen stream

Song of the Week: Childish Gambino Returns with the Candy-Coated Threat of "Sticky"

March 17, 2023

jesus piece heavy song of the week

Heavy Song of the Week: Jesus Piece Keep It Cryptic on "Silver Lining"

March 17, 2023

Angel Olsen nothing's free song of the week photo by angela ricciardi

Song of the Week: On "Nothing's Free," Angel Olsen Reminds Us There's Liberation in Patience

March 10, 2023

devildriver through the depths

Heavy Song of the Week: DevilDriver Turn to Black Metal Decadence on "Through the Depths"

March 10, 2023

boygenius song of the week not strong enough stream listen

Song of the Week: boygenius Unveil a Worship Song for Non-Believers on "Not Strong Enough"

March 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Song of the Week: Metallica Turn Up the Heat on "72 Seasons"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter