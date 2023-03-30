Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Metallica Unleash Title Track from Upcoming Album 72 Seasons: Stream

The fourth single from the highly anticipated album arriving April 14th

Advertisement
metallica 72 seasons stream
Metallica, photo by Amy Price
March 30, 2023 | 9:27am ET

    Metallica have dropped the new song “72 Seasons” — the title track of their forthcoming album, arriving April 14th.

    The band teased a significant portion of the song’s music video on social media before releasing the full track and music video today (March 30th). The performance clip sees the band illuminated by red lasers, giving off the effect of Metallica barreling through space.

    It’s fitting visuals for what is the fastest and grooviest of the four singles we’ve heard from 72 Seasons, following “Lux Æterna,” “Screaming Suicide,” and “If Darkness Had a Son.” James Hetfield may have recently said that he and his fellow bandmates were “average” players, but this new track proves otherwise.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Lars Ulrich is locked into the pocket of the quick tempo, and the riff structures and palm-muted chugs hit with undeniable power. Hetfield’s more pronounced drawl also works nicely around the arrangement and vocal melody, which ascends to a soaring chorus hook. When he’s not singing, the band veer through instrumental sections that build tension and variation — and give Kirk Hammett ample room to shred.

    Lars Ulrich on Pantera reunion
     Editor's Pick
    Metallica’s Lars Ulrich on Pantera Reunion: Having Charlie Benante on Drums Is “Great”

    Expect to hear the new Metallica songs on their upcoming 2023-2024 “M72 World Tour.” Tickets for the shows are available at this location.

    In other news, guitarist Kirk Hammett has teamed up with Gibson for a signature model guitar replicating his iconic “Greeny” 1959 Les Paul Standard. The Gibson Custom Shop model has been aged to match the original, and a more affordable core model “Greeny” 1959 Les Paul Standard is set to arrive on April 11th, just days before 72 Seasons drops.

    Advertisement

    You can pre-order 72 Seasons on vinyl here. Watch the video for the title track and view the single artwork below.

    “72 Seasons” Artwork:
    metallica 72 seasons single art

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

be your own pet hand grenade comeback single stream

Be Your Own Pet Release "Hand Grenade," First Song in 15 Years: Stream

March 30, 2023

cattle decapitation scourge of the offspring

Cattle Decapitation Share New Song "Scourge of the Offspring": Stream

March 29, 2023

tyler the creator sorry not sorry new single music video call me if you get lost deluxe edition hip hop rap music news stream

Tyler, the Creator Confronts His Past on New Single "SORRY NOT SORRY": Stream

March 29, 2023

Jason Isbell Middle of the Morning 400 Unit new song stream Weathervanes

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Unravel on New Song "Middle of the Morning": Stream

March 29, 2023

portrayal of guilt devil music

Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album Devil Music, Unveil Short Film: Stream

March 29, 2023

Dave Lombardo

Dave Lombardo Unleashes New Song "Separation from the Sacred" Ahead of Solo Album: Stream

March 29, 2023

Bad Optix's Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels

Operation Ivy's Jesse Michaels and Tim Armstrong Form New Band

March 29, 2023

jenny lewis joy'all psychos

Jenny Lewis Announces New Album Joy'All, Shares "Psychos": Stream

March 29, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Metallica Unleash Title Track from Upcoming Album 72 Seasons: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter