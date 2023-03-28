Few guitars are as famous as the 1959 Les Paul Standard known as “Greeny.” Originally owned by blues-rock legend Peter Green during his time with Fleetwood Mac, the axe came into the possession of Thin Lizzy’s Gary Moore, who played it for decades. It’s currently owned by Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, having passed through the hands of three guitar legends.

Now Hammett and Gibson are bringing “Greeny” to the masses with the new 1959 Les Paul Standard Burst signature model, replicating the original. A Gibson Custom Shop version is out today (March 28th) and retails for an eye-popping $19,999. Meanwhile, the Les Paul Standard arrives April 11th, presumably at a much lower price.

“I am very honored and grateful for this opportunity with Gibson,” Hammett said in a press release. “To be able to share some of that mojo which ‘Greeny’ has means a lot to me. It’s exciting to know that anyone can experience some of that ‘Greeny’ magic. I truly think these models are just as inspiring as the original and hope you do too!”

The pricey Gibson Custom Shop “Greeny” was aged to match the original by the Murphy Lab and recreates wear-and-tear as well as appointments from the original, including the Indian Rosewood fretboard and striking burst finish. It comes in in exclusive Lifton reissue five-latch hardshell case with brown leather exterior and pink interior.

The core model Les Paul Standard doesn’t have the Murphy Lab aging, but features a mahogany body and neck, a AAA figured maple top, and an Indian rosewood fingerboard. Electronically, it’s equipped with Greenybucker neck pickups that boast reversed magnetic polarity. This model comes with an Original Series hardshell case.

“Kirk has been inspiring musicians for decades, starting with his 1979 Gibson Flying V, and over the years expanding his collection across many Gibson guitars,” remarked Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian. “Over the last 10 years since he became the custodian of Greeny, he has incorporated the Greeny sound into everything he does, making it a staple of his Metallica sound on records and on stages around the world.”

For more on the Kirk Hammett “Greeny” Les Paul signature models, visit Gibson’s website. Below you can watch an interview with Hammett about the new guitars and see close-up photos.

Fans can also catch Hammett when Metallica launch their 2023-2024 world tour in support of their upcoming album, 72 Seasons. Tickets to the metal band’s upcoming shows are available here.