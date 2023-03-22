Thirty years after their debut, the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are reuniting in a new Netflix special. Entitled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, the scripted project premieres on April 19th. In anticipation, watch the newly revealed trailer below.

Based on the franchise’s slogan “once a Ranger, always a Ranger,” Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always sees the original Rangers come “face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.”

Returning for the project are Walter Emanuel Jones, who played the original Black Ranger Zach; David Yost, who played the original Blue Ranger Billy; and Catherine Sutherland, who began playing Pink Ranger Kat in Season 3. Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Johnny Yong Bosch (Season 2’s Red Ranger Rocky, Yellow Ranger Aisha, and Black Ranger Adam, respectively) will also appear in the special. Sadly, original Green Ranger actor Jason David Frank will not be featured, as he passed last year at the age of 49. However, the special is expected to honor him in some way.

The trailer opens with the Black, Blue, Yellow, Red, Pink, and Green Rangers facing off against longtime nemesis Rita Repulsa, who has found a new robot body. A new actor in the franchise named Charlie Kersh, who will be playing Trini’s daughter, is then introduced before the Rangers team up to save the world.

Jones and Yost — the latter being the longest-running Power Ranger at over 200 episodes — spoke about the Once & Always reunion with EW. “We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise,” Yost said of Jones. “It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years,” Jones added.

Ahead of its April 19th premiere, check out a video preview and photos from the set below.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with the trailer.