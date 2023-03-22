Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reunite for Netflix Special

Watch the newly revealed trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

Advertisement
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once & Always
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Netflix)
March 22, 2023 | 10:53am ET

    Thirty years after their debut, the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are reuniting in a new Netflix special. Entitled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, the scripted project premieres on April 19th. In anticipation, watch the newly revealed trailer below.

    Based on the franchise’s slogan “once a Ranger, always a Ranger,” Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always sees the original Rangers come “face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.”

    Returning for the project are Walter Emanuel Jones, who played the original Black Ranger Zach; David Yost, who played the original Blue Ranger Billy; and Catherine Sutherland, who began playing Pink Ranger Kat in Season 3. Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Johnny Yong Bosch (Season 2’s Red Ranger Rocky, Yellow Ranger Aisha, and Black Ranger Adam, respectively) will also appear in the special. Sadly, original Green Ranger actor Jason David Frank will not be featured, as he passed last year at the age of 49. However, the special is expected to honor him in some way.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The trailer opens with the Black, Blue, Yellow, Red, Pink, and Green Rangers facing off against longtime nemesis Rita Repulsa, who has found a new robot body. A new actor in the franchise named Charlie Kersh, who will be playing Trini’s daughter, is then introduced before the Rangers team up to save the world.

    Jones and Yost — the latter being the longest-running Power Ranger at over 200 episodes — spoke about the Once & Always reunion with EW. “We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise,” Yost said of Jones. “It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years,” Jones added.

    Ahead of its April 19th premiere, check out a video preview and photos from the set below.

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with the trailer.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

off keep your mouth shut

OFF! Unveil Video for New Song "Keep Your Mouth Shut": Exclusive Premiere

March 22, 2023

Smash NBC

Smash, the Canceled TV Musical, to Become a Broadway Musical (For Real)

March 22, 2023

rina sawayama john wick chapter 4 soundtrack ost eye for an eye listen stream pop music news

Rina Sawayama Shares New Song "Eye for an Eye" from John Wick Chapter 4 Soundtrack: Stream

March 22, 2023

Four Chord Fest 2023 lineup

2023 Four Chord Music Fest Lineup: Yellowcard, Taking Back Sunday, The Gaslight Anthem, and More

March 22, 2023

Sly Stone Memoir Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) Questlove AUWA Books imprint

Sly Stone's Memoir Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) to Be Published via Questlove's New Imprint

March 22, 2023

Mammoth WVH new album 2023

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces New Mammoth WVH Album, Shares "Another Celebration at the End of the World": Stream

March 22, 2023

pickathon 2023 lineup tickets passes

Pickathon 2023 Lineup Led by Dehd, Watchhouse, Lee Fields, and More: Exclusive

March 22, 2023

Nita Strauss and Alice Cooper new song

Nita Strauss Unleashes New Single "Winner Takes All" Featuring Alice Cooper: Stream

March 22, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reunite for Netflix Special

Menu Shop Search Newsletter