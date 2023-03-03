Miley Cyrus to Launch New Album with Backyard Sessions Special, Shares “Flowers (Demo)”: Stream

Miley Cyrus has announced Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), a Disney+ special premiering on March 10th to coincide with the release of her upcoming album of the same name. As an extra treat, she has also released the demo version of her smash hit “Flowers.”

As its name suggests, Backyard Sessions will feature Cyrus performing new music from Endless Summer Vacation for the first time ever. Aside from “Flowers,” she will run through seven additional tracks from the album, along with a “classic hit” and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright.

Executive produced by Cyrus, the special will be interspersed with interviews filmed in Frank Sinatra’s former house, where Miley shot the music video for “Flowers.” Watch the trailer for Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) below.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Flowers (Demo)” takes away the bombastic strings and disco beat of the original, stripping the track down to Cyrus’ stunning voice over an electric piano. Hear the song below.

Endless Summer Vacation has been described in a press release as “a reflection of the strength [Cyrus has] found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.” Out on March 10th, it features collaborations with Brandi Carlile and Sia; pre-orders for physical copies are ongoing.