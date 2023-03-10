Miley Cyrus has shared her new album Endless Summer Vacation.

Cyrus recorded Endless Summer Vacation in Los Angeles, with co-producers Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. In a press release, she described it as her “love letter to LA” and “a reflection of the strength I’ve found in focusing on both my physical and mental well-being.” Its artwork was photographed by Brianna Capozzi and fully executed without visual effects.

Endless Summer Vacation is 12 tracks total — including lead single “Flowers,” which we crowned Song of the Week — and boasts guest features from Brandi Carlile and Sia. Stream the record in full via Spotify or Apple Music below.

Along with the album release is an accompanying special premiering on Disney+ called Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), in which Cyrus performs stripped-down versions of the songs on the album as well as her stone-cold classic “The Climb.” Her last album, Plastic Hearts, was released in 2020. Last year, she put out a live album called ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE.

Endless Summer Vacation Artwork:

Endless Summer Vacation Tracklist:

01. Flowers

02. Jaded

03. Rose Colored Lenses

04. Thousand Miles (feat. Brandi Carlile)

05. You

06. Handstand

07. River

08. Violet Chemistry

09. Muddy Feet (feat. Sia)

10. Wildcard

11. Island

12. Wonder Woman