Miley Cyrus Releases New Album Endless Summer Vacation: Stream

The pop star's "love letter to LA"

miley cyrus flowers new song single endless summer vacation album stream listen tracklist
Miley Cyrus, photo by Vijat Mohindra
March 10, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    Miley Cyrus has shared her new album Endless Summer Vacation.

    Cyrus recorded Endless Summer Vacation in Los Angeles, with co-producers Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. In a press release, she described it as her “love letter to LA” and “a reflection of the strength I’ve found in focusing on both my physical and mental well-being.” Its artwork was photographed by Brianna Capozzi and fully executed without visual effects.

    Endless Summer Vacation is 12 tracks total — including lead single “Flowers,” which we crowned Song of the Week — and boasts guest features from Brandi Carlile and Sia. Stream the record in full via Spotify or Apple Music below.

    Along with the album release is an accompanying special premiering on Disney+ called Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), in which Cyrus performs stripped-down versions of the songs on the album as well as her stone-cold classic “The Climb.” Her last album, Plastic Hearts, was released in 2020. Last year, she put out a live album called ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE.

    Endless Summer Vacation Artwork:

    Miley Cyrus' artwork for Endless Summer Vacation

    Endless Summer Vacation Tracklist:
    01. Flowers
    02. Jaded
    03. Rose Colored Lenses
    04. Thousand Miles (feat. Brandi Carlile)
    05. You
    06. Handstand
    07. River
    08. Violet Chemistry
    09. Muddy Feet (feat. Sia)
    10. Wildcard
    11. Island
    12. Wonder Woman

