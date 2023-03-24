Menu
Win a Rage Room Experience with MisterWives to Celebrate New Single “Out Of Your Mind”

Join the band in New York City to let out your sacred anger

MisterWives, photo by Matty Vogel
Consequence Staff
March 24, 2023 | 1:00pm ET

    Alt-pop is about to get an agro injection thanks to MisterWives’ new single, “Out Of Your Mind.” Due out March 30th, the track sees the band letting out their sacred anger as they embrace a heavier sound. To celebrate this launching point of their next era, MisterWives are inviting a number of fans to an exclusive rage room experience in New York City.

    On Friday, March 31st, the band will meet at an NYC rage room, where they’ll recreate the “Out Of Your Mind” video with 10 lucky fans. For your chance to join in on the smashing good time, simply fill out the entry form below, making sure to pre-save “Out Of Your Mind” for more entries. We’ll pick a group of winners and give them each a +1 to the event (note that all attendees for the rage room event must be 18+ and provide valid ID), plus they’ll get a sneak peek of the band’s new album and an “Out Of Your Mind” gift bag. Another group of runners-up will also get an “Out Of Your Mind” hat shipped right to them.

    “‘Out Of Your Mind’ came from a time when I experienced devastating betrayal from people I trusted,” says MisterWives frontwoman Mandy Lee of the exciting new track. “Heavily inspired by Severance and The Matrix, we wanted the ‘Out Of Your Mind’ video to represent the division of your brain and unlocking parts of yourself that have been conditioned to conform.”

    Winners will be selected on Wednesday, March 29th and provided information on where to meet for the event. Winners of the rage room experience must be 18 years of age or older and present valid ID before entering the event. Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence and MisterWives newsletters.

