Momma Come In Hot on New Single “Bang Bang”: Stream

Momma have returned with a steamy new single called “Bang Bang,” which marks the Brooklyn band’s first original music since we Co-Signed them last year.

“Bang Bang” came about after Momma returned from tour last fall, when Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten caught COVID at the same time: “We decided to isolate, get drunk, and write together,” Friedman says in a press release. “Within a night we had demoed a hot sounding song about great sex.”

Wanting to write something “super literal and crude,” Friedman and Weingarten sent off their demo to bandmate Aron Kobayashi Ritch, who fleshed out “Bang Bang” into a sultry, synth-embellished jam. Although its gritty guitars, earworm melodies, and laid-back vocals are tried-and-true Momma, its late-’90s pop sheen feels fresh.

“Pull me closer, hold my head/ Give me a second to catch my breath/ Don’t be shy, will you say it loud?” goes the song’s opening lines, evoking early Liz Phair with not-so-subtle expressions of desire. Listen to Momma’s “Bang Bang” below.

Momma’s last album was 2022’s Household Name, which included “Speeding 72,” one of the top songs of the year. The band will soon join indie rock giants like Modest Mouse, Spoon, and more on Weezer’s upcoming “Indie Rock Roadtrip” tour, and you can get your tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.