Monk to Get Peacock Revival In Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Featuring the series' original cast and creative team

Monk Movie
Tony Shalhoub at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
March 15, 2023 | 7:27pm ET

    Tony Shalhoub will return as Detective Monk in Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, a new original film ordered by Peacock. The project comes from the USA series’ original creative team, including creator/executive producer/writer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman, and executive producer/director Randy Zisk.

    Per the official logline, the movie sees Shalhoub’s Adrian Monk — a former San Francisco detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder — resume his work to solve “one last, very personal case involving his beloved step-daughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.” In addition to Shalhoub, original Monk stars Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo will return for the film.

    “New and returning fans of Monk will love how this creative team was able to preserve all that we admire about Adrian Monk while bringing him into the present,” Universal Content Productions President Beatrice Springborn said in a statement. “We can’t wait for Peacock viewers to experience this fresh, fun, and imaginative film.”

    Related Video

    This isn’t the first time that Peacock has looked to older NBC Universal-owned series for new original content. Since launching, the service has so far released two original films reuniting the cast of Psych, and the series Bel-Air, a dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is currently in the middle of its second season.

    Monk originally ran on USA for eight seasons from 2002 to 2009. The show won eight Primetime Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, while Shalhoub won three Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. In 2020, the cast reunited for Peacock’s The At-Home Variety Show, reprising their roles to show how each character was faring during the pandemic. All eight seasons of the original series are streaming on the platform now.

