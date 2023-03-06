Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mr. Big to Embark on 2023-2024 Farewell Tour, Reveal New Drummer

The band will play 1991's Lean Into It in its entirety during the farewell outing

Advertisement
Mr. Big farewell tour
Mr. Big, photo by Stephen van Baalen
March 6, 2023 | 12:41pm ET

    Mr. Big have announced a farewell tour, taking place in 2023 and 2024. As of now the veteran rock band has unveiled dates for a run of Asia this summer, with US, European, and South American shows slated to be revealed for 2024.

    The tour, dubbed “The Big Finish,” will find Mr. Big playing its 1991 album Lean Into It in its entirety. The LP yielded the band’s smash ballad “To Be With You,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

    In a press release, Mr. Big said that it’s the right to time to end their touring career following the passing of drummer Pat Torpey, who died in 2018 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. The band also revealed that Nick DVirgilio (Spocks Beard, Big Big Train) will fill Torpey’s slot behind the drum kit.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    We wanted to do a proper farewell, and this seems like the right way to do it,” stated bassist Billy Sheehan.

    Guitarist Paul Gilbert added, “Were in the process of making sure we come up with a suitably big entertainment extravaganza to go along with our music. And since our music has resonated so wonderfully in places all over the world, were going to play in as many of those places as we can.”

    And lead singer Eric Martin concluded, “If we were in the movie business, wed just put it all up in lights and say, Welcome to The BIG Finish!’ Seriously, Im glad were getting a chance to do it all onstage together as MR. BIG again and raise a flag to everything weve done as a band over the years.”

    Advertisement

    Mr. Big reunion 2023
     Editor's Pick
    Singer Eric Martin Confirms Mr. Big Reunion and 2023 Tour

    As for welcoming DVirgilio to the band, Sheehan noted, “We found a wonderful drummer in Nick, and hes got a great voice too. Nick has a vocal range similar to Pats, and hell be able to do the parts Pat did with a similar finesse. Its a big relief because Mr. Big has always been heavy on the harmonies. When the band began, we really relied on each other. We knew each guy would do exactly what he needed to do vocally and to do it righteously, on key, and in time. Its difficult to find a drummer who sings in that range, but Nick has the voice we really need onstage.”

    While the 2024 US, European and South American dates for the tour are yet to be announced, the 2023 Asia outing kicks off July 20th in Nagoya, Japan, and runs through an August 12th show in Jakarta, Indonesia. See those dates below, and find tickets here as they become available.

    Mr. Big 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/20 – Nagoya, JP @ Nagoya Shimin Kaikan
    07/22 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Maruzen Intec Arena
    07/25 – Tokyo, JP @ Budokan
    07/29 – Seoul, KR @ Yes24 Live Hall
    07/31 – Hong Kong, CN @ Southorn Stadium
    08/02 – New Taipei, TW @ Zepp New Taipei
    08/04 – Singapore, SL @ Marina Bay Sands Theater
    08/05 – Singapore, SL @ Marina Bay Sands Theater
    08/07 – Bangkok, TH @ Show DC Hall
    08/09 – Manila, PH @ Skydome
    08/12 – Jakarta, ID @ The 90’s Festival

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Morgan Wallen tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats dates shows one night at a time live stream watch presale code

How to Get Tickets to Morgan Wallen's 2023 Tour

March 6, 2023

Tegan and Sara 2023 North American tour dates tickets graphic novel

Tegan and Sara Announce Additional 2023 Tour Dates, Graphic Novel

March 6, 2023

weyes blood 2023 dates tour live music indie rock alternative news

Weyes Blood Announces New Tour Dates in US and Europe

March 6, 2023

The Tallest Man on Earth 2023 fall tour dates henry st single album music video north american us shows live onsale tickets presale

The Tallest Man on Earth Adds Fall 2023 Tour Dates, Shares New Single "Henry St.": Stream

March 6, 2023

Gov't Mule

Gov't Mule Announces Dark Side of the Mule Summer Tour

March 6, 2023

how to buy kiss tickets

How to Get Tickets to KISS' Final Tour Dates

March 6, 2023

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie Announces North American Tour with Earth Wind & Fire

March 6, 2023

Dierks Bentley tickets tour 2023 gravel gold presale code dates shows live seats deals

How to Get Tickets to Dierks Bentley's 2023 Tour

March 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mr. Big to Embark on 2023-2024 Farewell Tour, Reveal New Drummer

Menu Shop Search Newsletter