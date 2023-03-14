The Mrs. Davis Trailer Is Totally Bugnuts: Watch

Are you afraid of the rise of Artificial Intelligence? If you’re not now, then maybe Mrs. Davis will change that. The wild-looking new series, premiering on Peacock this April following its SXSW debut, has a simple-enough basic premise — Simone (Betty Gilpin) is a nun determined to destroy the world’s most powerful A.I.

But, based on the new trailer, packed with resistance fighters and space suits and medieval helmets and giant donuts and David Arquette as a fancy magician, things probably aren’t so simple as that.

Executive produced by showrunner Tara Hernandez and The Leftovers and Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof, Gilpin’s co-stars include Jake McDorman and Andy McQueen, along with a recurring cast that includes Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha, and Mathilde Ollivier. Owen Harris (Black Mirror) and Alethea Jones (Evil) direct the eight episodes of Season 1.

Between the bonkers imagery and killer cover of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” Mrs. Davis has our attention. Check out the official trailer below — the first four episodes premiere Thursday, April 20th on Peacock.