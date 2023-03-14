Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Mrs. Davis Trailer Is Totally Bugnuts: Watch

Betty Gilpin stars in the wild new Peacock series from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof

Advertisement
mrs-davis-betty-gilpin
Mrs. Davis (Peacock)
March 14, 2023 | 11:30am ET

    Are you afraid of the rise of Artificial Intelligence? If you’re not now, then maybe Mrs. Davis will change that. The wild-looking new series, premiering on Peacock this April following its SXSW debut, has a simple-enough basic premise — Simone (Betty Gilpin) is a nun determined to destroy the world’s most powerful A.I.

    But, based on the new trailer, packed with resistance fighters and space suits and medieval helmets and giant donuts and David Arquette as a fancy magician, things probably aren’t so simple as that.

    Executive produced by showrunner Tara Hernandez and The Leftovers and Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof, Gilpin’s co-stars include Jake McDorman and Andy McQueen, along with a recurring cast that includes Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha, and Mathilde Ollivier. Owen Harris (Black Mirror) and Alethea Jones (Evil) direct the eight episodes of Season 1.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Between the bonkers imagery and killer cover of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” Mrs. Davis has our attention. Check out the official trailer below — the first four episodes premiere Thursday, April 20th on Peacock.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Avenged Sevenfold new album 2023

Avenged Sevenfold Announce New Album, Unleash First Single "Nobody": Stream

March 14, 2023

Nandi Bushell tin roof blues new orleans rhythm kings cover music video saxophone lisa simpson

Nandi Bushell Plays Saxophone on Jazz Cover of New Orleans Rhythm Kings' "Tin Roof Blues": Watch

March 14, 2023

rm soyoon smoke sprite new song video episode1: love album stream

So!YoON! Teams Up with RM of BTS for Effortlessly Cool Single "Smoke Sprite": Stream

March 14, 2023

Metallica vinyl pressing plant

Metallica Now Own Their Own Pressing Plant After Selling Tons of Vinyl

March 14, 2023

brooklyn bowl family reunion consequence south by southwest sxsw lineup schedule

Schedule Announced for Consequence's Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion Show at SXSW 2023

March 14, 2023

Nickelback Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Nickelback Inducted Into Canadian Music Hall of Fame by Ryan Reynolds and Connor McDavid: Watch

March 14, 2023

Tinariwen Amatssou 2023 tour dates Tenere Den single album music video preorder tickets stream watch

Tinariwen Announce New Album Amatssou, Share "Tenere Den": Stream

March 14, 2023

willie nelson cancels indoor concerts covid 19

Willie Nelson Announces 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, and More

March 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Mrs. Davis Trailer Is Totally Bugnuts: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter